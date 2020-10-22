Want a Flu Shot While You Vote in Greenburgh? Here’s How You Can Do Both

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing some to avoid medical offices or pharmacies, the Town of Greenburgh is offering flu shots to those voting early for the Nov. 3 general election.

The town has partnered with the Greenburgh Health Center, a division of Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center, to provide flu shots to those participating in the early voting dates at Greenburgh Town Hall. Early voting begins on Saturday and will continue through Nov. 1.

Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said professional nurses from the Health Center will be on hand Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 administering the flu shots. The vaccine is preservative free, contains no mercury, and is safe for use for everyone from ages 3 to 64. The shot is also safe for pregnant women, Feiner said.

“Flu shots are so important during this pandemic,” Feiner said. “By offering outdoor flu shots to voters on early voting days, the Town of Greenburgh and Greenburgh Health Center are sending the community a message: participate in democracy and say healthy so you can enjoy our democracy after Election Day.”

The Greenburgh Health Center will provide a mobile van exclusively for town residents that will be in the parking lot of the Town Hall, located at 177 Hillside Avenue in White Plains. An immunization area will include well-establish physical distancing, with nurses wearing masks, gloves, and face shields.

Patients will also be required to wear face masks and answer COVID-19 screening questions. Residents are asked to present their insurance card, photo card, and a completed consent form. Those without insurance will pay $30 for the vaccine.

While residents are asked to schedule a flu shot ahead of time, walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 914-989-7600 or visit appointments@mvnhc.org. Appointments are available Monday – Friday during early voting registration hours. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26, Oct. 28 and Oct. 30. Residents can also vote from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.