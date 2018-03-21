Wandering Dave’s Fork in the Road, Brewster

When Dave Humphreys started Wandering Dave’s Fork in the Road in 2015, he had about 10 daily customers. Two years later, his food truck is an attraction along Route 22 with about 70 dedicated customers looking for tasty food daily.

Humphreys started Fork in the Road in partnership with Clocktower Grill (though Humphreys branched out on his own last year) and is usually stationed along Route 22, including at the Shell Gas Station in Brewster. His business has grown so quickly and steadily that he’s even opening up a storefront in Brewster near the summer time where the former Subway’s used to be at 1515 Route 22 next to Feed Barn. That’ll allow the business to accommodate the catering side of the eatery that continues to be in demand, he said.

“I believe if your food is great, people will keep coming back,” Humphreys said. “It’s always that first bite, because without that you never know what’s going to happen.”

Humphreys, a Brewster of Commerce Chamber member, offers a wide array of sandwiches, soups, tacos, pastas, and desserts. Currently most of his clientele is in Putnam County, but he’s hoping to branch out into Westchester County more and has also catered in Danbury, Ct. He plans on purchasing a food trailer to open in Somers later this year.

Humphreys offers meals that are non-GMO and are much better quality than typical fast food grub.

“We offer a healthy, sustainable product,” Humphreys, of Dover Plains, said. “We also offer the indulgence for people that are looking for that type of product.”

He said over the span of 25 years, the type of food people want to eat has changed.

“Do you want to sit down and eat something that’ll make you regret it the next day or do you want to eat something that’ll make you come back and say ‘that was really good.’” Humphreys said.

Handling the heat in the kitchen is nothing new for Humphreys. He’s been cooking the last 25 years at different restaurants, eateries, and diners. He started cooking when he was in military school after taking an internship with a dining facility.

“I kind of fell in love with how food worked,” he said.

And while it might seem unique to cook out of a food truck, Humphreys said the nuts of bolts of the operation are the same as in a kitchen. The only differences are less people can cook in the truck and less overhead, he said.

He pointed out that food trucks have to be specially built. First, you have to know what your menu is going to look like, and then you need to customize the truck to accommodate the type of meals you want to prepare, Humphreys said.

The truck along Route 22 has become recognizable to residents in the area and Humphreys knows with his dedication, more people will continue to want his food.

“We want to get bigger,” Humphreys said.