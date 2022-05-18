Voters Handily Approve $244M School Budget in White Plains

We are part of The Trust Project

Voters in the White Plains School District overwhelmingly approved a $244.8 million budget Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year.

According to unofficial results, the budget, which carried no tax increase for property owners, passed 1,015 to 109.

“Not only does the budget continue to achieve all of our goals and objectives via the long-range plan but it also brings with it some really exciting changes and amazing opportunities for our students,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca said last month when the Board of Education adopted the spending plan.

Three propositions on the ballot also were approved by more than 90 percent of votes cast.

Renovations and improvements associated with phase one of the district’s Capital Bond passed 1,023 to 104.

The establishment of a capital reserve fund was approved 1,025 to 103, and the authorization to use an existing capital reserve account passed 1,051 to 76.

Meanwhile, incumbent trustees Charlie Norris and Sheryl Brady, who both were first elected to the Board of Education in 2007, ran unopposed for their sixth three-year term.