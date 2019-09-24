Volleyball Notebook

Yorktown Serving with Authority, Beats Panas – By Tony Pinciaro

Coaches discuss the importance of seniors to the success of a team because of their experience and leadership.

YORKTOWN came into the 2019 varsity volleyball season without any seniors, but the Cornhuskers are thriving.

Yorktown swept LAKELAND and, after losing the opening game, won three straight to take the match. As a result, Yorktown is 6-0 on the season.

“The girls are all contributing each day in practice and in games, and continuing to develop,” Yorktown Coach Gigi Kemp said.

Following its opening-set-loss to perennial power PANAS, it would have been understandable if a young Yorktown team lost the match. Instead, Yorktown responded with the poise of an experienced team and took the next three games — 25-20, 25-23, 25-21.

“Poise is a word we often use in practice and in games,” Kemp said. “It’s a team power word and a work in progress each day. Composure is our other word we use to empower us to keep our confidence up.”

Junior Jackie Cane led the way against Panas with 20 kills. She also had two aces and five digs. Sophomore Allison Torres had registered nine kills, 12 digs and one block. Junior Jackie Knoesel collected 18 digs and eight aces. Junior Allison Silverman rang up 25 assists, three kills and seven digs and classmate Olivia Facse had 13 assists and 13 digs.

In Yorktown’s 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 win over Lakeland,

Cane had 13 kills, five aces and four digs. Allison Torres contributed 10 kills, Knoesel had11 digs and Silverman registered 17 assists.

PUTNAM VALLEY senior setter Kristina Turner reached a major milestone – surpassing 1000 varsity assists two weeks into her third varsity year.

“Kristina is a committed volleyball player,” Putnam Valley coach Nicole Turner said. “She was the first player in Putnam Valley program history to get all-section honors.

“She is a strong team leader and will do whatever she can to get a touch on the ball and help her team win the point.”

In her sophomore year, Turner rang up 361 assists and last year increased that number to 498.

“This is a true display of her growth as a player, as well as her teammates who surround her,” coach Turner said. “In our three matches this week, Kristina recorded 55 assists, 17 aces and 12 kills. Genesis Cruz and Mya Bert recorded 26 and 22 kills, respectively.”

Putnam Valley, now 5-3 this season, defeated Woodlands and Palisades Prep and lost a tough five-setter to CROTON. Croton won the first two games, 26-24 and 25-23 before Putnam Valley evened the match with wins of 25-17 and 28-26. Croton took the decisive game, 25-22.

HEN HUD improved to 8-0 this season with sweeps of Beacon and Yonkers and a four-set triumph of Westlake.

Mackenzie Calhoun finished with a match-leading 30 assists in the 25-6, 25-16, 25-11 win over Beacon. Madisen Lupica rang up 10 kills and Callie Pidoriano collected 19 digs and seven aces.

Lupica and Ashanti Davis were dynamite at the net against Westlake, both with career-highs 18 kills and 15 kills, respectively. Julietta Antman registered a career-best 10 ace serves and Pidoriano had 24 digs and two ace serves.

Caitlin Weimar had a match-best 19 kills and 16 service points, including five aces, against Yonkers. Pidoriano had 17 service points, including eight aces and 10 digs. Lupica added 12 service points and 14 digs and Calhoun finished with 12 assists.