Volley Ball Notebook

Hen Hud Not Skipping a Beat, Yorktown Keeps Rolling

By Tony Pinciaro

When Hen Hud wins a Section 1 volleyball title the season usually culminates in Glens Falls with Coach Diane Swertfager and her girls adding a state championship.

In 2018, Hen Hud was on its way to achieving this, but Section 9 champion Cornwall shocked the Sailors in a regional final. It was an uncharacteristic experience for Hen Hud.

“This year, we came in knowing how painful it was to come so close to the states but not making it, and that is motivating us because we now know what it takes to make it that step further,” senior Callie Pidoriano said.

Hen Hud is making a statement that following the first month of the season. The Sailors swept Harrison, Clarkstown South and Poughkeepsie, improving to 14-0.

Hen Hud is playing at a high level, once again, led by seniors Caitlin Weimar, Ashanti Davis (middle), Madisen Lupica (outside hitter), Natalie Urra and Pidoriano. They have been joined by a young group which has acclimated itself to varsity without missing step.

“Coming into this year we were also aware that it would be very hard to fill the shoes of our graduating seniors, but we knew it could be done at the same time,” Pidoriano said. “I think the fact that as a team we work on versatility, and learning how to play the game before just a position helps us a lot when it comes to adjusting to injuries or losing players who graduated.”

One new varsity player who has made an impact is freshman and starter Amaya Davis.

“Amaya has been a great addition to our team because she is very level-headed as well as an amazing athlete,” Pidoriano said.

Davis’ poise is an example of Hen Hud’s overall team approach.

“I’m so happy with the team’s ability to have great composure, as coach puts it,” Pidoriano said. “No matter what the score is, we have the ability to stay calm and focus on the next point.”

Following a tough opening month of the 2019 season, MAHOPAC began October winning two of three matches.

Mahopac defeated Ursuline (3-1) and swept archrival Carmel before dropping a match to John Jay-East Fishkill.

“The team has competed in every match this season and have never gone onto the court defeated,” Mahopac Coach Jay Melville said. “The Ursuline match was the best match we have played this season. We had some new players step up and make some big plays for the team. The team was consistent from the start of the match to the end. The girls were really excited after the Ursulie match and felt that their hard work at practice was starting to pay off. It showed the team that they can compete with any team as long as they are focused throughout the match.”

Mahopac won the first set and Ursuline took the second set before the Indians closed it out, 25-15, 25-20.

Caroline Feeley and Diana Kone each collected nine kills and Gabriella Rocchio registered 28 digs.

Melville cited the play of Kone and Carolin Link.

“Diana was our kills leader in the Ursuline and Carmel matches,” Melville said. “Caroline was moved to outside hitter due to an injury to Jenna Palmiero and she did a great job hitting.”

Kone finished with a team-leading 11 kills and Bella Marinelli added eight kills. Rocchio registered 11 digs, Caroline Link added seven kills ad seven digs and Colleen Kelly finished with 15 assists.

“I was happy with the Carmel match, also.” Melville said. “Our starters did a great job in the first game and I was able to get my bench players in. Everyone played well.”

Kone and Caitlin O’Boyle had nine and seven kills, respectively, against John Jay-East Fishkill. Rocchio collected 16 digs and Kelly had 16 assists.

LAKELAND has quietly put together a solid season, to date. The Hornets improved to 7-4 this season following sweeps of Poughkeepsie and Saunders. Their perfect week was ruined in a loss to John Jay-Cross River.

In the three matches, Emily Kubicsko led Lakeland with 32 kills and she also had 20 digs. Kayla Jennings had 17 kills, 13 aces and 15 digs in the three matches and Caitlin Wisker collected 13 kills, six aces and 12 digs. Victoria Tsui amassed 46 assists and added nine aces.

Lakeland has a busy week with four matches –Yorktown, Poughkeepsie, Brewster and Putnam Valley.

YORKTOWN opened Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) with a four-set win over Pelham and sweep of Brewster, improving to 10-1 this season.

Yorktown Coach Gigi Kemp said her team will host its annual Dig Pink Game, Tuesday, Oct. 15. She pointed out all monetary donations collected by the team will go to the American Cancer Society.

Jackie Cane was a factor at the net against Pelham with a team-best 1 kills. Aniyah Seales was also a pivotal player at the net with five blocks. Lauren Strauss had four aces and the setting tandem of Olivia Fasce and Allie Silverman each had 14 assists.

Yorktown, collectively, finished with 14 aces against Brewster with Jackie Knoesel recording four. Allison Torres and Cane had three apiece.