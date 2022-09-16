Virtual Public Statement Hearings Slated on NYSEG Rate Hikes

The New York State Public Service Commission will be holding a series of public statement hearings on New York State Electric & Gas Corporation’s (NYSEG) proposed changes to electric and natural gas delivery rates and practices next year.

The virtual hearings are scheduled to take place Sept. 15, Sept. 28 and Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Anyone wishing to provide a comment at a hearing must pre-register by 4:30 p.m. the day before by calling 1-800-342-3330. Speakers will be called in the order in which they registered.

NYSEG is proposing to increase its electric delivery revenue by approximately $274 million (a 31 percent increase in base delivery revenues), and its natural gas delivery revenue by approximately $43.4 million (a 19 percent increase in base delivery revenues).

An electric or gas bill consists of two parts: a supply charge and a delivery charge. Through the supply charge, the utility recovers the cost of the electric or gas commodity. The cost of the commodity is determined by the competitive marketplace and is not set by the Commission or the utility. Through the delivery charge, the utility recovers the cost to transport electricity or gas to customers through the utility’s delivery system. The delivery charge is regulated by the Commission.

The changes are slated to go into effect on May 1, 2023. Under New York State law, the Commission must consider a utility’s proposal and may adopt or reject it, in whole or in part, or modify it.