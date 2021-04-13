Virginia Peduzzi

Virginia Fucile Peduzzi, a lifelong White Plains resident, died Apr. 7. She was 100.

Peduzzi was born Nov. 17, 1920, to Sam and Louise Fucile. In July 1942 she married Edward Peduzzi at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in White Plains. He predeceased her.

Virginia was a member of the ROMA AC Club in White Plains and also was a member of the Good Counsel Guild. She loved traveling and spending time in Puerto Rico and was an avid gardener and reader.

She is survived by her children, Edward Peduzzi of White Plains, Louise (Joseph) Monticelli of North White Plains, Richard Peduzzi of White Plains and Robin (Larry) Orsini of Carmel; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Peduzzi, of White Plains; her sister, Susan; brother John; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, Robert, and siblings Rose, Frank, Mike and Velia.