Vincent Tavano Jr.

Vincent Anthony Tavano Jr., a Lake Carmel resident, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Apr. 8. He was 57.

Vinny, as he was known, was born Feb. 4, 1964, in Yonkers to Vincent Sr. and Laticia (Carlson) Tavano. He is survived by his wife, JodiLynn (Johns) Tavano, whom he married on June 11, 1988, in Mount Vernon, his young son, Vincent III, his dogs Gizmo and Grizzly and cats Mandy and Candy.

He is also survived by his two sisters, Michelle Richardson and Niki Tavano Cocomello of Arizona; many aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and brothers-in-law Richard (Donna) Johns, Ronald Johns and Raymond Johns. He is predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law Grace and Richard Johns.

Vinny was the sole owner and contractor of Custom Floors Installations where he was able to show his phenomenal talents with his own designs of hardwood floors and cabinetry, which he put to use building and designing his own floors and furniture.

In his spare time, Vinny had a passion and talent for bowling, having bowled several 300 games, playing pool, baseball and tending to his garden of fruit trees, vegetables and plants. When he had time off, he loved to go down to his condo in West Palm Beach, Fla. and kick back and take a relaxing swim on the beach.

Vinny had a way of always making people laugh and feel at ease the minute he walked into a room. He also had a serious side, and if you needed advice or help you knew you could go to him without hesitation. He was a wonderful, kindhearted, thoughtful and caring man. He will be missed deeply and greatly, leaving a hole in his entire family as well as all of his friends.