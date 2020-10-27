Village of Ossining Will Have a Bright Future Ahead With Levin at the Helm

Fellow Ossining voters,

Please join me in casting a vote for Rika Levin to be the next mayor of Ossining.

Rika is the hardest working trustee I’ve had the pleasure to serve with for most of my tenure as mayor. She will bring her own style to serving as our chief elected official.

One of the things Rika enjoys most about serving in elected office is connecting with individuals. She spends a good chunk of her weekends having coffee and one-on-one conversations with residents. She enjoys hearing their ideas and learning from their experiences. I look forward to seeing how she will expand her accessibility to residents in new ways as mayor.

Very early in her tenure as trustee, I asked Rika her goals for the village. One memorable thing she said to me was, “I don’t want Ossining to be just the greenest village in the county. I want us to be the greenest village in the country.”

To help us get one step closer to that ambitious goal, I recently asked Rika to serve as the village’s lead contact for our latest campaign combating climate change – the HeatSmart initiative from Sustainable Westchester, which you’ll be learning more about very soon.

Last fall when I decided against seeking re-election, aside from my husband and children, Rika was the first person I spoke with. She was surprised. But it didn’t take long before she welcomed the idea of being the next Ossining mayor. She and I have had a whole year to prepare the transition from my administration to hers.

It’s been a long time since Ossining experienced a smooth and collaborative transfer of leadership. Despite the pandemic, great things are happening for our community. With Rika at the helm, more great things are on the horizon for Ossining.

Early voting at the Community Center began Saturday, Oct. 24. That’s when I cast my vote supporting Rika Levin for mayor and Manuel Quezada and Dana White for trustees.

Victoria Gearity

Mayor, Village of Ossining