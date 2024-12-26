Village Board Issues Special Permit for Condo Project in Croton

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Village of Croton Board of Trustees last week issued a special permit allowing a proposed 100-unit condominium development near the Croton Harmon Train Station to proceed to the Planning Board.

Wilder Balter Partners (WBP) is looking to construct a five-story building with 55 two-bedroom and 45 one-bedroom for-purchase condominiums on a site known as Parking Lot A that is owned by the village. WBP is also planning to acquire an adjoining privately owned parcel at 1 Croton Point Ave.

In August, the Board of Trustees declared itself the lead agency on the project.

“The approval of this proposal signifies our village’s commitment to expanding housing options, as detailed in our comprehensive plan,” said Croton Mayor Brian Pugh. “The redevelopment of Lot A means revenue for the village government that will ease the burden on current taxpayers, new customers and workers for local businesses and homes for those that need them.”

The village has owned Parking Lot A since the 1960s when it was purchased from the New York Central Railroad. Since then, it has served as overflow parking for the train station. However, since the pandemic in 2020, parking at the station is down 30%.

Croton stands to receive $2.3 million from the sale of the parcel. In addition, property taxes on Parking Lot A and the adjoining site are projected to increase from $53,219 to $407,546 annually.

“I grew up in Croton-on-Hudson and appreciate what a special place we live in. New homes at Lot A will only make our community more special and help to alleviate the current shortage of housing options,” said Nance Shatzkin, President of the Croton Housing Network. “I look forward to the day when an empty parking lot is replaced with mixed-income housing, home to vibrant families that will be part of the fabric of our community and showcase the true spirit of the Village of Croton-on-Hudson.”

During an Oct. 9 public hearing at Village Hall, residents lined up to offer a variety of opinions about the development. Some contended the project did not align with the village’s Comprehensive Plan, while others maintained affordable housing was needed in the area.

If funding can be secured through the Affordable Homeownership Opportunity Program (AHOP), at least 20% of the units will be sold as so-called affordable units. Under AHOP, affordable units will be available to prospective homeowners at up to 120% of the Westchester County Area Median Income (AMI). Currently, the 100% AMI for a three-person household in Westchester is $140,600.

“We’re very excited to continue this public private partnership and look forward to collaborating with the Planning Board as we work towards creating a vibrant transit-oriented development on this underutilized site,” said William Balter, President of WBP Development.

The issuance of the special permit by the Board of Trustees on Dec. 18 follows an analysis of the proposal under the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) and the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA). The SEQRA review was conducted over approximately five months.