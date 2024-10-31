Vigil Scheduled Saturday for Somers Shooting Victims

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A community vigil is scheduled Saturday at Reis Park for the victims of a fatal shooting Monday night in the Baldwin Place section of Somers that claimed the life of a Somers High School sophomore.

Fernando Jimenez, 40, is being held without bail in Westchester County Jail after being arraigned Tuesday in Somers Town Court on felony charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to State Police, Jimenez allegedly shot his girlfriend, Christina Raimondi, 39, and her two sons, Michael Raimondi, 15, and Matthew Raimondi, 13, about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in a townhouse near the Crossroads Plaza on Route 6 in Somers.

Michael died at the scene while his mother and brother, an eighth grader at Somers Middle School, are hospitalized in critical condition.

Jimenez was apprehended Tuesday at about 11 a.m. near Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley by investigators with the help of a K9 following a manhunt that led to the closure of schools in Putnam Valley and a lockdown in other nearby districts. Reportedly, a realtor in Putnam Valley assisted police in locating Jimenez.

“In response to the recent tragedy, we are reminded of the profound impact that domestic violence has on individuals, families, and our entire community. This critical issue often goes unseen and unspoken, yet it affects countless lives. For those affected, please know that help is available,” Somers Supervisor Robert Scorrano stated on social media.

“The town has been collaborating with the Somers Central School District to provide valuable information and resources to our residents. I have included details about local services, including confidential support, shelters, advocacy, counseling, therapy, and legal services,” he continued.

“Additionally, the local and state police departments and emergency responders are trained to assist anyone in immediate danger. We encourage anyone affected by domestic violence—whether directly or indirectly—to seek support and remember that they are not alone. Together, we can create a safer and more supportive community for everyone.”

A GoFundMe appeal organized by Nicole Pagliaro for the Raimondi family has raised $124,000 as of Wednesday night for medical care, therapy and funeral arrangements.

“We’re reaching out during a moment of profound heartbreak on behalf of Christina and her two beloved sons, Matthew and Michael. As Christina fights for her life, she faces the unimaginable reality of having to bury her child. Their road to recovery will be long, arduous, and filled with immense challenges,” the GoFundMe states.

“Christina is a loving, devoted mother who has always put her family above all else. Matthew, her surviving son, is a bright, kind-hearted young soul who brings warmth to everyone around him. Together, they’ve shown remarkable strength and resilience, but they cannot face this alone,” the appeal continued.

“Together, we can bring hope and relief to this family in need.”

The vigil is slated Nov. 2 at Reis Park on Primrose St. from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Jimenez is scheduled to reappear in court on Nov. 4.