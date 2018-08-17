Veteran Fox Lane Administrator Dies

Fox Lane Middle School Assistant Principal Brian Davidson has passed away, according to a message sent to Bedford School District families.

Davidson spent 20 years as a guidance counselor, guidance coordinator and assistant principal at Fox Lane High School but has been on leave for the past year, Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Manno stated in the message.

“Mr. Davidson was a beloved member of the BCSD family,” Manno wrote. “I share my prayers for peace for Mr. Davidson; strength and comfort for his family and friends; and, the most sincere condolences for everyone who knew and cared about Mr. Davidson.”

Manno directed families to the district website where resources are available to help parents speak with their children about grieving: https://www.bcsdny.org/Page/1847

“Parents, if your child is demonstrating sadness or withdrawal at home and you feel you need additional support to help, please do not hesitate to call your child’s school so we may talk about options for support and counseling,” Manno remarked.

He also noted the district is in the process of planning support measures for faculty, staff and students.