Veteran Educator Picked for Seven Bridges Interim Principal Job

The Chappaqua School District Board of Education has appointed veteran educator Linda Langiulli as the interim principal of Seven Bridges Middle School to fill the post vacated by Andrew Corsilla, who was recently picked to be principal of Greeley High School.

“Linda has a proven record of creating collaborative environments and her extensive background as a school leader will serve Seven Bridges well,” Superintendent Dr. Christine Ackerman said. “Her interim appointment will give us the time needed to conduct a thorough and comprehensive search for the middle school’s next principal.”

Langiulli began her career in education in New York City where she served as a classroom teacher for more than 20 years, a press release from the district stated. After leaving the classroom, she worked as a trainer/mentor, staff developer, and interim assistant principal. Langiulli has also served as principal of Cross Street School in Mineola on Long Island and principal of P.S. 149/207 in Manhattan. Additionally, she worked as a clinical field supervisor for Fordham University. Currently, she is an adjunct professor at Mercy College.

Langiulli attended Hunter College, where she earned both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education, and received a diploma in supervision and administration.