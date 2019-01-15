Veteran County Legislator Not Seeking Reelection

Veteran Westchester County Legislator Michael Kaplowitz, the longest serving current member of the legislative body, announced Monday that he will not seek reelection this coming November.

The Somers Democrat has represented the 4th legislative district for more than 20 years, having been sworn in on Jan. 1, 1998, making him the second longest serving lawmaker in the county board’s history.

“It was a difficult decision – a decision that is bitter sweet,” Kaplowitz stated in a press release. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of my public service and hope that I am leaving Westchester a little bit better than when I started.”

Kaplowitz served in several prominent roles over the years, including as chairman of the board for four years. His work also included serving as vice chair and chairman of several committees, including the powerful budget and appropriations committee.

The 4th legislative district consists of part of Yorktown, a portion of Somers and all of New Castle.

This story is breaking, more reporting will be added later.