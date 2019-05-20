Veatch Fund to Award Music Scholarships to Local Students

Graduating high school seniors from seven area high schools will be honored on Friday, June 7 at Yorktown’s Town Hall when The Justin Veatch Fund presents each of them with a $1,000 music scholarship. The 6 p.m. program will include a keynote address from Mark Barden of Sandy Hook Promise and will also be attended by State Senator Peter Harckham and Yorktown Supervisor Ilan Gilbert. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.

The 2019 recipients are Kathryn Czerwinski of Peekskill High School, Francis Fedora of Croton-Harmon HIgh School, Edward Fiscella of North Salem High School, Scott Murdock of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, Michael Sottile of Mahopac High School, Stephanie Tateiwa of Harrison High School and Kian Tortorello-Allen of Fox Lane High School.

Scholarships began in 2009.

The Justin Veatch Fund Music Scholarships honor the legacy of Justin Veatch, a Yorktown High School senior who died from an accidental drug overdose in 2008. The 2019 awards bring to 42 the number of $1,000 scholarships awarded by The Fund since it began the award in 2009.

“This year we had twenty applications for six planned awards,” says Jeffrey Veatch, president of the fund and Justin’s father. “Our scholarship awards committee had a tie in voting for the sixth recipient, so we decided we would award a seventh this year.”

One of the awards will be dedicated to the memory of former Yorktown Supervisor Al Capellini. Also new this year is the fact that five of the awards have been fully sponsored. Those sponsors are the Yorktown Small Business Association, Tricy Cushner & family, Alan & Ellen Marzelli, Graham Keenan & family and the law offices of Joseph J. Tock. Each sponsor is invited to attend the awards program and will be presented with a framed photo of the metronome award that will include their names on the inscription.

The 2019 Recipients: