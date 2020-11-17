Valhalla School District Shutters MS for Two Weeks After COVID-19 Exposure

The Valhalla Union Free School District is the latest Westchester County location to shutter a school due to several teachers and staff members in quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure.

Valhalla Middle School will transition to a fully remote learning model starting Tuesday, with the building reopening for in-person instruction on Nov. 30, Principal Jason Schrammel said in a letter to the community on Monday. The Odin cohort will resume on Dec. 2.

Schrammel said the closure stems from an individual who tested positive for coronavirus after being in the building during their infectious period last week.

“The case has resulted in a necessary quarantine of several staff members, which has placed additional pressure on our ability to keep Valhalla Middle School staffed sufficiently,” he said. “Based on this development that instructional staff members are now unavailable due to quarantine – along with other routine absences – we will not be able to ensure adequate staffing at Valhalla Middle School.”

Schrammel added that despite being remote, students will follow their normal schedules over the next two weeks.

On Monday, the Westchester County Department of Health was notified of the positive case and is conducting contact tracing in collaboration with the district. Those who were in close contact with the individual will be informed directly by the school nurse, who will also provide guidelines for quarantining.

Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or your child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.