Valhalla Man Killed on Metro-North Tracks Near Commerce St.

A 19-year-old Valhalla man was killed last Tuesday by an oncoming train on the Metro-North tracks near the Commerce Street crossing.

Metro-North spokeswoman Nancy Gamerman said the victim, Aaron Dannenbring, was killed by a train traveling from Grand Central Station to Southeast at about 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 30. The victim was not authorized to be on the tracks, she said.

“The MTA Police Department determined the incident was not an accident and no criminality was involved,” Gamerman said.

An estimated 200 passengers were on the train at the time of the incident. No one aboard the train was injured.

Service was suspended between North White Plains and Pleasantville for about two and a half hours. It was fully restored well in advance of the next morning’s rush hour.

Commerce Street was where six people were killed when a Metro-North train slammed into three years ago last week. The driver of the SUV and five passengers in the train’s front car were killed in the crash.