Utility Company Heads Grilled During State Senate Hearing on Storms

“Any comparison between any two storms and for that matter restoration performance between utilities is difficult and imprecise,” Mosher said.

Con Ed CEO John McAvoy said as the company attempted to restore power after the first storm, the second storm delayed work. As for the communication breakdown, McAvoy noted a software defect and modeling problem were the cause of that inaccurate information.

McAvoy said Con Ed understands why people were frustrated and upset with the company as they sat in the dark.

“This has been a difficult few weeks for our customers,” McAvoy said.

State Senator Terrence Murphy (R/ Yorktown) said a lot of the frustration came from bad communication and a better plan must be put together to improve services. Murphy said despite investigations following other hurricanes and major storms in recent years, the job done by utilities was “unacceptable.”

“We can’t beat Mother Nature, but we owe it to the people we serve to have a practical, effective emergency plan we can put into effect when outages do occur,” Murphy said.

Murphy asked the three utilities if each company put forward an adequate effort, which didn’t get a strong retort.

“I think you know the answer to that, that’s why we’re here,” Murphy quipped.

State Senator Sue Serino (R/Hyde Park) asked whether the companies would reimburse for any lost food during the storm. Mosher said Central Hudson doesn’t but provided dry ice for customers and Taylor said NYSEG be sending information to affected customers about possible reimbursement. Consolidated Edison is providing reimbursement.

Serino said while she was on the ground in the aftermath of both nor’easters, she noticed Putnam faced a tougher time than Dutchess County restoring power and clearing debris. One 93-year-old constituent, Norma, who lives in Lake Peekskill, had to be rushed to the hospital after she could not get access to her heart medicine a couple days following the storm. When she was released, she was taken to a Red Cross Center in Westchester and ended up wearing the same clothes on her back for eight days while her home had no power.

Norma was also told several times she had power back, when in fact she didn’t that led to more confusion and heartache, Serino said.

“They deserve answers,” Serino said of her constituents.