USPS Inspector General to Review Mail Delivery Complaints

The issue of undelivered mail in Greenburgh has been ongoing for some time and Town Supervisor Paul Feiner has been seeking ways to solve the problem. He has alerted government officials, local and national postal administrators and the leadership of the American Postal Workers Union.

Last week Feiner was informed by the United States Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan, who he has been forwarding residents’ complaints to, that the complaints have been referred to the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the U.S. Postal Service.

The OIG is responsible for investigating any complaints of Postal employee misconduct, including mismanagement.

Feiner reports that in recent weeks he has received many daily email complaints about lack of delivery from important medical prescriptions to checks and bills and delivery to the wrong address.

Just last week, some residents, especially those living in Hartsdale, he said, had pointed out that they had not received mail in days.

Feiner said complaints have intensified from a couple every month to between 50 and 100 a week.

While Feiner acknowledges that some Greenburgh residents have experienced no problems and they are pleased with their permanent postal service carrier, there does seem to be an issue when the assigned carrier is on vacation or sick.

“There is no excuse for lack of mail delivery, many letters being delivered to the wrong addresses. Our goal: we want everyone to be able to count on reliable service,” Feiner said.