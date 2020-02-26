Upgrades to P’ville Crossing Discussed to Enhance Pedestrian Safety

The Pleasantville Village Board is considering crosswalk improvements at Hopper Street and Marble Avenue to help make the intersection safer for pedestrians.

Plans for the intersection include a green and white crosswalk using stamped concrete with new activated pedestrian signals on both sides of the street.

Since Hopper Street and Marble Avenue are village roads, changes and upgrades won’t require permission from another agency. The location has a high level of pedestrian activity at certain times with walkers going to and from Parkway Field.

For over a year, Pedestrian Walks, a volunteer advocacy group promoting a more walkable Pleasantville, has been working on several proposals and plans. They have also created a tri-fold map for the school district that highlights smart routes to Pleasantville schools to avoid troublesome morning gridlock for parents driving their children to school. The map will be sent home to parents and a digital version will be sent via e-mail.

To create a safer crossing at Hopper and Marble, village trustees are considering using bright flashing lights to alert motorists that there are pedestrians. The lights are known as rapid-flashing beacon light bars and would be activated by pedestrians. The estimated cost is about $13,000 for two lights to go on both sides of the street.

The stamped concrete, to catch drivers’ attention as they approach the crosswalk, could run between $5,000 and $8,000.

“There has been no final decision on this project,” said Village Administrator Eric Morrissey. “It will be part of the budget process that will determine if there are appropriate funds for the upgrade.”

Morrissey said there will be a budget work session sometime next month with the village’s Superintendent of Public Works Jeff Econom to discuss the proposal.

Creating safer crosswalks throughout Pleasantville has been a longtime goal for both the village’s Pedestrian Committee and Pedestrian Walks. The 1.8-square-mile village is known for being pedestrian-friendly with easy access to shops, schools and places of worship.

Many village residents have spoken about the need for safer crosswalks along walkable routes.

Trustee Nicole Asquith said crosswalks are also needed along Bedford Road from Wheeler Avenue to Romer Avenue, a stretch of road where pedestrians have difficulty crossing from one side of the street to the other.