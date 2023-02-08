Unlicensed Driver Charged in Mount Kisco Hit-and-Run

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Westchester County Police have arrested Israel Cazanga, 63, of Moore Avenue in connection with last week’s hit-and-run incident in Mount Kisco that resulted in serious injuries to a pedestrian.

Cazanga was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation conducted by detectives assigned to the Mount Kisco precinct.

He’s been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, a misdemeanor, and Driving Without a License, a violation.

The incident took place on Jan. 30 at about 5:49 p.m. when a 53-year-old man was struck by a Toyota Rav-4 at the intersection of Boltis Street and Main Street. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla where he was admitted for treatment of his injuries.

Cazanga was issued an appearance ticket requiring him to appear in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Feb. 26. A further investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Mount Kisco precinct.

The arrest of Cazanga also comes less than two days after a Mount Kisco Village Board meeting Monday night where public safety was a topic of discussion.

This story is developing, check back for updates.