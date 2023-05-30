Underhill Farm Would Bring Much-Needed Positive Change to Yorktown

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

It is always easy to find people opposed to change. They will throw everything at the wall and see what sticks. This irresponsible behavior is without regard for people that have built solid reputations and track records.

In the case of Unicorn Contracting Corp. and their plans for Underhill Farm in Yorktown, a few outspoken residents, opposed to change, have made false and misleading claims about a company that has earned our trust. We know Unicorn. In addition to successful projects throughout the region, they added the CareMount buildings on Hill Boulevard and Kear Street to our community.

Underhill Farm offers much-needed and positive change for Yorktown. This includes senior-friendly housing, 118 units, part of a total of 148 townhouses, condominiums and apartments. Additionally, Unicorn will dedicate 30 new parking spaces for our new senior center, which cannot be built without the approval of Underhill Farm. The project also has new plans to address longtime traffic issues at Underhill Avenue and Route 118.

It is time to drown out the negative and misleading noise and pay attention to people that we have already come to respect. Let’s keep our ears open as Underhill Farm progresses with its process in Yorktown.

Andy Walsh

60-year Yorktown resident and neighbor to Underhill Farm