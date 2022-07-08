Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace to Open Soon in Yorktown Green

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two new supermarkets will soon be opening their doors to customers in Yorktown.

Trader Joe’s is targeting to make its long-awaited debut near Lowe’s on Route 202 on July 21, while a new Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is looking to move into its 45,000-square-foot home in the Yorktown Green shopping center in August.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is an Italian American specialty grocer founded in 1998 in East Meadow, N.Y. Uncle Giuseppe’s has outgrown its nearby location at 380 Downing Drive in the Turco’s Shopping Center. A new use for the soon-to-be vacated space has not been announced.

Town officials recently took a tour of Uncle Giuseppe’s new space, which will include a fresh mozzarella station, beer cave and a food court.

“After a tour of the new store earlier this week, I was very impressed with the amenities and quality of the food service that Uncle Giuseppe’s will provide,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “I’m certain that this store will become a regional destination once word spreads about its fantastic range of products and services, including a fresh pasta station.”

“It’s great to see this retail space filled by a grocery store that has a big following in our area. I’m happy to see new life come to Yorktown Green,” said Councilman Tom Diana.

The building at Yorktown Green has been empty for more than 10 years since a former supermarket left town. Renovations began in January.

Yorktown Green owner Oster Properties of Englewood Cliffs, N.J. has proposed a residential-retail complex that would demolish a defunct, 90,000-square-foot Kmart. So far, the leaseholder of the former Kmart store—Transformco—has refused to relinquish the lease to allow the mall’s owner to proceed with the redevelopment plan that includes 150 units of one- and two-bedroom residences in a four-story building with ground-floor retail, underground parking for residents and a small park in the center of the residential footprint.

“Now that one empty box at Yorktown Green has been filled, it’s time for Transformco to do the right thing and stop blocking the redevelopment of the former Kmart. Our community’s economic well-being should not be held hostage by a lease for an outdated building,” said Councilman Ed Lachterman.