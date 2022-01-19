Uncle Giuseppe’s Market Planning Move into Yorktown Green

A long-vacant supermarket in the Yorktown Green shopping center will soon be occupied by another grocer already located in town who needs more space.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, which replaced Turco’s two years ago, is planning to move across the street to a 45,000-square-foot building that once housed Food Emporium before it closed more than 10 years ago.

Representatives for Uncle Giuseppe’s presented their relocation plan to the Yorktown Planning Board Jan. 10.

Renovation work has begun at the building at 329 Downing Drive, and Uncle Giuseppe’s hopes to be at its new address in the spring.

“Restoring vitality to the Yorktown Green shopping center will have a ripple effect throughout our community. I’m pleased the Town Board continues to take significant steps towards filling a huge retail hole left by the closure of Kmart and Food Emporium,” said Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater. “The expanded Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is a clear sign of future investment and an important element in our community’s economic redevelopment.”

Uncle Guiseppe’s current location at 380 Downing Drive is about 38,000 square feet and employs about 130 people. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is an Italian American specialty grocer founded in 1998 in East Meadow, N.Y.

Last January, Oster Properties of Englewood Cliffs, N.J. met with the Yorktown Town Board to present its concepts for a residential-retail complex that would demolish the defunct, 90,000-square-foot Kmart in the Yorktown Green.

The replacement U-shaped building would include 150 units of one- and two-bedroom residences in a four-story building with ground-floor retail, underground parking for residents and a small park in the center of the residential footprint. The market-rate housing component includes 84 one-bedrooms and 66 two-bedrooms. Prices for housing in the planned complex are undetermined.