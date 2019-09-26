Unbeaten Fox Lane Runs Past Peekskill on the Road

By Rob DiAntonio

Head coach Bill Broggy knows that Fox Lane’s toughest games await in the weeks ahead, but he still had his Foxes focused on the task at hand when they travelled to Peekskill’s Depew Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was over early as the Foxes built a 29-0 halftime cushion and cruised to a 44-6 victory to improve to 3-0.

“We’ve been practicing well. I’ll emphasize that,” Broggy said when asked what the key to the unbeaten start has been. “We’ve been having some great practices and we’re building. If we can continue to do that, we’ll get better.”

Michael Washington finished with 13 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Christian Horvath had eight carries for 89 yards and two scores. Jordan Sauro added 17 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown.

“We’ve got some good running backs and our offensive line has really been jelling, so that really helped,” Broggy said. “Michael is a good back and the good thing is we have two other guys who can also carry the ball. It’s good to have and Michael’s a special player.”

Washington, a senior, got things started with a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:36 left in the first quarter to make it 7-0.

“We had Andrew Brown (last year), who is over at Denison playing in college and was a three-year starter,” Broggy said. “So Michael got some time last year, but it’s obviously full duty for him this year.”

Senior quarterback Spencer Rowley then rolled to his left and scored from 15 yards out. Rowley’s two-point conversion pass to Marcial Vasquez made it 15-0 with 3:08 left in the first.

Washington added another 4-yard touchdown run five seconds into the second quarter. Horvath’s 12-yard score with 8:18 left in the second gave the Foxes their 29-0 halftime lead.

Pedro Silva had an interception to end the first half, while Washington and Horvath picked up where they left off in the third quarter, providing big runs to set up Horvath’s 5-yard TD trot to stretch the lead. A two-point conversion pass from Rowley to Henry Wallace made it 37-0. Rowley completed 3 of 3 passes for 55 yards. He was 7 for 7 in the previous week against Greeley.

Peekskill got on the board with a 54-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter. Sauro’s 4-yard sweep for the Foxes closed out the scoring with 2:33 to play.

Tucker Wallace led the Foxes’ defense with three tackles for a loss.

Fox Lane travels to Harrison for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Sept. 27. The Foxes then have their two tallest tasks after that with Somers and Yorktown looming in back-to-back games to close out the regular season.

“We have to continue to strive for excellence and keep working hard at practice,” Broggy said. “Don’t rest on these games because we know we’re going to have difficult opponents in the next few weeks.”