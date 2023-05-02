Ulaj Promises to Be a Champion for the Working People on BOL

The Westchester-Putnam Central Labor Body (WPCLB) is proud to endorse Emiljana Ulaj for Westchester County legislator, District 9. Candidates who are endorsed by the WPCLB show a commitment to helping workers organize, collective bargaining, fighting for workers’ rights and supporting good jobs.

Emiljana has shown her commitment to organized labor in her career. She works for the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) engaging members in political action and pushing policies to strengthen public schools.

Before her position with NYSUT, Emiljana worked for a champion in labor, state Sen. Shelley Mayer, pushing for Industrial Development Agency (IDA) reform and worker protections. Emiljana’s career also includes working for SEIU 32BJ representing more than 80,000 workers across different service industries in New York State.

Emiljana knows first-hand the difference a union job can make for a family. After she and her family came to America when Emiljana was a child, Emiljana’s father was able to find a union job working as a custodian at a local public school. It was this union job that provided health care and financial stability for the family.

Union jobs make this tremendous difference for families throughout Westchester every day, and we need more leaders who understand this difference.

We look forward to working with Emiljana when she is elected to ensure that Westchester County is a community that works for working people.

Thomas Carey,

President, Westchester-Putnam Central Labor Body

Cortlandt resident