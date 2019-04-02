Ty’s Bread Basket BakeShop, Peekskill

The name of their new bakery, Ty’s Bread Basket BakeShop, located in Peekskill, has a special and poignant meaning to its co-owners, Brooklyn resident Sonia Hudson and her daughter, Keisha Hudson of Cortlandt.

Tyrone is her son, “who unfortunately had a tragic accident on January 3rd of 2018 and expired. So, this was done in his honor,” Sonia Hudson said last week. The bakery opened on December 22, 2018 which was her late son’s birthday, she said.

The bakery features an extensive menu, including bagels, muffins, cookies, and cupcakes. “Just about every one of our items in here is a specialty item,” Keisha Hudson said. “People come in for everything. They love the variety that we carry and we also have sugar free, gluten free and vegan options.”

Many more customers have come in recently for gluten free and vegan items, she noted. “We expanded that menu,” she said, adding that gluten free items that are most popular are brownies, cookies and cupcakes.

Among the regular items that are particularly popular with customers are cupcakes, cookies, muffins, croissants and cheesecake brownies, Keisha Hudson said.

“We make a variety of breads baked fresh daily,” Keisha Hudson said. The types of bread include rye, whole wheat loafs, French and Italian baguettes, sour dough, tomato basil and garlic and herb.

A variety of spread can accompany bagels sold at Ty’s. Organic teas, hot chocolate, coffee and lattes are among the beverage options.

A feature of the new business is a Children’s Corner, which is a place for children to sit and eat, Sonia Hudson said. The bakery also offers birthday party packages at the business for youths up to the age of 11.

Items sold at the new bakery are created every day and Keisha Hudson does some of the baking. Sonia Hudson helps out at the store on weekends.

Unsold products from the bakery are donated to not-for-profit organizations, Keisha Hudson said.

The new bakery has been publicizing itself mainly through social media, a web site and word of mouth, Keisha Hudson said.

The mother and daughter duo previously owned a bakery in Newburgh.

Keisha Hudson said she has many friends in Peekskill and the city was a natural choice for the new business. “We just love the community,” she said. “Everyone here has just been so supportive and friendly and welcoming and it’s an up and coming community and we wanted to be a part of that.”

Keisha Hudson explained why the family business has been successful. “I think it’s the quality of our products,” she said. “People come in. They love the taste. It’s freshly baked and the service and the atmosphere. We serve with a smile.”

“We treat our customers as a part of our family,” Sonia Hudson said.

Ty’s Bread Basket BakeShop is located at 992A Main St. in Peekskill. For more information, call

914- 402-5135, visit www.breadbasketbakeshop.com or send an e-mail to tysbreadbasket@gmail.com. The bakery also has pages on Facebook and Instagram.