Two White Plains Swimming Pools Open; Sunscreen Available

The two public swimming pools in the City of White Plains, Gardella Pool on Ferris Avenue and Kittrell Pool on Fisher Avenue, officially opened for the season on July 1, with both pools open daily.

The city has updated its procedures and protocols in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidance in order to ensure that residents are able to safely and comfortably utilize the pools.

Meanwhile, White Plains Hospital has partnered with the city to offer contactless dispensers to provide free SPF 30 sunscreen at parks and pools throughout White Plains this summer.

The sunscreen dispensers were unveiled Tuesday at a kick-off event at Gillie Park tennis courts (85 Gedney Way, White Plains) attended by White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, Dawn French, White Plains Hospital’s Senior Vice President, Community Relations and Marketing and Kelly Christman, RPA-C, a board certified dermatologist with White Plains Hospital Physician Associates.

A total of 15 sunscreen dispensers will be available at locations throughout White Plains, including: Gillie Park, Delfino Park, Gardella Park and Pool, Kittrell Pool, Baldwin Farm Community Gardens and Turnure Park.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer – and according to the American Cancer Society there were more than five million new cases in the United States last year. “Sunscreen is the first line of defense in reducing the risk of skin cancer and should be part of your everyday routine,” said French. “We are so pleased to partner with the city to encourage the use of sunscreen by making it accessible at pools and parks around the city.”

More than 3,800 residents in New York State are diagnosed with melanoma each year; it is among the top 10 cancer diagnoses among New York State residents. For young adults ages 20 to 34 years, melanoma ranks among the top four cancer diagnoses. About 648 New Yorkers die from skin cancer each year and approximately 75% of these deaths are due to melanoma.

“We know that our residents have been looking forward to enjoying our parks, pools, and playgrounds,” said Mayor Roach. “With the support of White Plains Hospital, these contactless sunscreen dispensers make it easy for everyone to do that safely. By following our new protocols that allow for social distancing, and by applying sunscreen as recommended by the Hospital’s dermatologists, we’ll have a happier, healthier summer.”

Important Information to Know About the 2020 Pool Experience:

• Hours of operation:

o Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

o Saturday & Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Session times:

o Weekdays: 10:00 a.m. – Noon, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

o Weekends: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

o The pool will be cleared 10 minutes before the end of each session.

• Entrance is for Season Pool Pass holders ONLY.

• City Residents Only. NO Guest Passes.

• Advance reservations are needed. Phone each desired pool one day in advance only.

• Kittrell Pool: 914. 422.1251 –or- 914.523.9159

• Gardella Pool: 914.422.1387 –or- 914.573.2410

• Pool Pass Holders will be limited to one session reservation per day.

• Walk-ins will be permitted if space is available.

• Those with reservations must check-in within 30 minutes of the session start time. Reservations will be released after that.

• Locker rooms will be closed.

• Outside bathrooms will be open.

• Masks will be required when NOT in the pool.

• No chairs provided. Bring your own or towels for deck. Must social distance both in the pool and on the deck.

• Between sessions the facility will be sanitized.

• No food or beverages in pool area.

For additional information, please call 914.422.1336. Pool Passes may be purchased or renewed at the Recreation & Parks Department, 85 Gedney Way, White Plains NY 10605.