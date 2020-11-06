Two Putnam County Groceries Were Exposed to COVID-19, Health Officials Say

Those who worked at or visited two Putnam County supermarkets in recent days are being asked to monitor their symptoms after members of the public tested positive for COVID-19.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued a health advisory on Thursday for those who frequented Acme Market at 1511 Route 22 in Brewster on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Nov. 16.

The advisory also warns about ShopRite at 184 Route 52 in Carmel. Those who worked or visited the grocery on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. are advised to monitor their symptoms after a shopper tested positive for coronavirus. The notice will remain in effect through Nov. 14.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390. Testing information can be found at www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.