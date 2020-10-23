Two Putnam County Eateries Were Exposed To COVID-19, Health Officials Say

Those who worked at or visited two Putnam County eateries last week are being asked to monitor their symptoms after members of the public tested positive for COVID-19.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued a health advisory on Wednesday for those who frequented Tijuana Mexican Restaurant & Cantina at 376 Route 6 in Mahopac on Oct. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A customer who was in the restaurant during that time tested positive for the coronavirus, the advisory states. The notice will remain in effect through Oct. 31.

Another advisory was issued on Wednesday for the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1 Starr Ridge Road in Brewster. Those in the popular coffee shop on Oct. 16 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 17 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Oct. 18 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. are asked to monitor their symptoms. The advisory will remain in effect through Nov. 1.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390. Testing information can be found at www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.