Two Mt. Kisco Fitness Centers Close; Mt. Pleasant Schools Shut

Two popular Mount Kisco fitness centers closed Saturday afternoon after a member of one of the facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

Saw Mill Club and Saw Mill Club East have temporarily closed through Monday after a member of the latter club notified staff of their test result. They last visited the club early on Wednesday, Mar. 11, soon after the facility opened, according to the club.

As a result, Saw Mill Club East, located at 333 N. Bedford Rd., closed at noon today followed by the Saw Mill Club on Kensico Drive.

“Thankfully, during this time the club had already implemented additional intensive cleaning protocols throughout the facility, and the member informed us they used disinfectant wipes on all the fitness equipment they came in contact with,” a letter to members stated.

“We will undertake a hospital-grade, deep disinfectant cleaning of both Saw Mill Club East and Saw Mill Club immediately. Professional cleaning crews will begin this process starting at 4 p.m. today (Saturday).”

The letter also mentioned that a decision regarding the clubs’ status will be made on Monday. Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich and local government agencies have been notified and the Saw Mill Club will look to officials for guidance and on communications.

“We regret having to make this decision but feel that given the circumstances, temporarily closing is not only in the best interest of our staff and members, but is also the responsible thing to do to help protect our community as a whole,” Saw Mill’s correspondence also stated.

Mt. Pleasant Schools Closed; Bond Postponed

Mount Pleasant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kurtis Kotes announced Saturday afternoon that the district’s schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Two emergency closure days will be used while district officials assess the situation. Kotes stated in a letter to the community that families should prepare for an extended closure as the district implements its remote learning plan that will likely go into effect on Wednesday.

“There are many unanswered questions for school districts at this time; both as they relate to the potential for the spread of COVID-19 within our schools, as well as the logistical implications for schools,” Kotes said.

The district also announced it is postponing the $9 million athletics facilities referendum scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 31. There has been no makeup date announced for the bond vote.

Other decisions made following an emergency Board of Education meeting Saturday morning include the closure of all district facilities to the public; suspension of the Easter Seals Inspire Program; and postponement or suspension of the high school musical, all athletic practices and events; and driver’s education classes.

The Mar. 18 Board of Education meeting has also been postponed.