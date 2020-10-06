Two Putnam County Schools Districts Close Due To COVID-19 Cases

Two Putnam County school districts will move to remote learning after health officials identified a small number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Mahopac Central School District will temporarily close Lakeview Elementary School and Mahopac Middle School on Tuesday and Wednesday due to confirmed positive coronavirus cases. Staffing issues stemming from those in quarantine and other related absences also contributed to the decision to close, Superintendent of Schools Anthony DiCarolo said in a letter to the community Monday night.

Students and staff members who had direct exposure to an individual with coronavirus will be contacted separately by a school district staff member, DiCarlo said, with the Putnam County Department of Health calling to provide guidance on testing and quarantine measures.

Those who don’t receive notification, were not exposed.

Carmel Central School District will close all facilities and switch to remote learning through Friday after individuals at George Fischer Middle School and Carmel High School tested positive for coronavirus. Furthermore, all interscholastic athletics will be canceled, district officials said in a letter on Monday.

Interim Superintendent of Schools Eric Stark added that while the district cleans and disinfects classrooms everyday, the closure will allow staff to sanitize rooms, surfaces, walls and doors where infected individuals were known to be.

For those exposed, the Putnam County Department of Health has a contact tracing system in place when there is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19. They work to identify those who have been in close or proximal contact with the positive person.

Close contact is considered being within six-feet of a person with COVID-19 for more than 10 minutes. Proximal contact means being in a room or enclosed space with a positive case for an extended period of time, according to county guidelines.

District officials said those exposed must quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date.

Those within both districts should be aware of any symptoms related to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you believe you have been exposed or have any questions, contact your physician or the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390. Testing information can be found at www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.