Two Indicted for Attempted Murder in Peekskill Car Shooting

Two Peekskill residents were indicted for attempted murder by a Westchester County Grand Jury last week in connection with a car shooting in downtown Peekskill in July that injured two females.

Shaynna Session, 18, and a 17-year-old unidentified male were indicted on two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, all violent felonies.

The adolescent offender was arraigned before Judge Helen Blackwood in the Youth Part on Sept. 12, and Session was arraigned before Judge Robert Prisco in Westchester County Court on Sept. 16. The adolescent offender is being held without bail and bail was set for Session at $250,000.

According to Peekskill Police, on July 29 at approximately 9:15 p.m. a Honda SUV was traveling east on the 800 block of Main St., occupied by two females. As the vehicle traveled through the traffic light at Main St. and Decatur Ave., a male subject began shooting towards the vehicle with a semi-automatic 9mm handgun, striking the car and its occupants multiple times.

The driver was struck by gunfire in the abdomen, while the passenger was hit by gunfire in both legs. Both victims were transported to Westchester Medical Center, where they underwent emergency treatment. Approximately 14 gunshots were fired.

On Aug. 3, the alleged shooter, the youthful offender, was arrested by Stamford Police on unrelated charges.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 10:40 a.m., Session was arrested by Peekskill Police. She allegedly provided the loaded gun to her male accomplice immediately prior to the shooting.