Two Dead in Murder/Suicide in Jefferson Valley

A 63-year-old woman was murdered Saturday night in an apartment complex in Jefferson Valley.

The victim, Geraldine Krecmer, was found dead by Yorktown Police lying on a walkway in front of a unit at the Coach-n-Four Apartments on East Main St. with a gunshot wound following multiple 911 calls at about 9:38 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Officers cleared the apartment of any suspects and conducted a sweep of the area for a suspect who had fled the scene.

Police identified Salvatore Ciniglio, 51, who was reportedly homeless and had an estranged domestic relationship with a family member of Krecmer, as the suspect.

Information of a vehicle possibly used by Ciniglio was shared with a contingency of law enforcement agencies that joined in a massive search that led to shelter-in-place orders for some residents by police.

An investigation revealed the vehicle had entered the Bronx at about 10:15 p.m. NYPD was alerted of the manhunt and Ciniglio’s whereabouts were narrowed to a smaller area in the Bronx.

At about 11:42 p.m., NYPD located the vehicle but when they attempted to stop it, it fled, leading to a pursuit. When the vehicle finally stopped, Ciniglio shot himself as police approached. He was taken into police custody and transported by ambulance to Jacoby Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“We need to thank all of our local, county, state, city, federal and district attorney law enforcement partners, who assisted us this evening,” Yorktown Police Department Police Chief Robert Noble said in a statement. “We thank the public for their patience, support, and understanding. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with the family of the victim of this violent crime.”

The fatal shooting is the second domestic violence incident to shock the area in the last two weeks.

On Oct. 28 at a home in the Baldwin Place section of Somers, 15-year-old Michael Raimondi, a sophomore at Somers High School, was shot and killed by Fernando Jimenez, who also injured his mother, Christina Raimondi, 39, and his brother, Matthew, 13. Jimenez was Christina Raimondi’s boyfriend.

Jimenez was apprehended by police the following morning in Putnam Valley and is facing felony charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Christina Raimondi and Matthew remain hospitalized from their injuries. Almost $175,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe effort for the family.