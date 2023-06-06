Two Bills in Albany That Protect Environment, Health Need Public Support

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

As the state legislature’s 2023 session rushes to a close, an urgent issue demands attention, addressed by the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (A5322/S4246) and the Bigger Better Bottle Bill (A6353/S237).

We are drowning in waste and are facing the production of ever more packaging and single-use materials. These bills must be passed. In addition, the packaging recycling bill must address a reduction of toxic chemicals in these materials, especially in plastics.

What is already in the pipeline (and in our bodies, oceans, air and soil) has caused multiple cancers as well as a plummeting rate of libido and fertility worldwide at the rate of 1 percent a year since 1973! Heavy lobbying by industry against these bills has held them up. We call upon the public to urge their legislators to pass these bills this session.

Kathy Meany, President

Susan Schwarz, Director

League of Women Voters of Westchester