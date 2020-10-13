COVID-19: Two Bedford School Buildings Exposed, Will Remain Open

The Bedford Central School District will remain open despite two people testing positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the community Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joel Adelberg said two individuals — one from Fox Lane Middle School and one from Fox Lane High School — tested positive for coronavirus. The two individuals are from the same family and are currently isolating, he said.

“Those students and staff that were potentially exposed to the individuals have been notified or are being contacted separately,” Adelberg said. “I know this is concerning news, but please respect individual privacy during this difficult time.”

The district is working in conjunction with the Westchester County Department of Health to ensure those exposed are notified immediately. Those exposed are mandated to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date, Adelberg said.

For Fox Lane Middle School, the last date of exposure was October 6th. The last date of exposure for Fox Lane High School was Oct. 9.

“Thankfully, due to our hybrid model in both buildings, the number of those potentially exposed is much reduced,” Adelberg said. “Please provide Contact Tracers with the information they need to protect us all.”

Along with quarantining, it is recommended that any individual exposed be tested for COVID-19, but not until at least five days after a person’s last date of exposure. Persons identified as a contact of a person who tested positive will receive a call from a contact tracer.

For such calls, your caller ID may read NYS Contact Tracing or display a phone number with a 518 area code. Your identity and the information you share will remain confidential.

Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.