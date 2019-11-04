TV Best Bets, 04/11/19 to 4/20/19, Including Game of Thrones Season Premiere

Thursday, April 11

The Twilight Zone CBS All Access Episode 3 of Jordan Peele’s sci-fi update stars Sanaa Lathan as a mom whose excitement at driving her son to college turns into trepidation when she begins to have odd visions that feel like moments of déjà vu. Where is she traveling? All together now: the Twilight Zone!

Black Summer Netflix New Series!

This prequel series set in the universe of Syfy’s recently canceled Z Nation introduces all-new characters. Jamie King stars as a mother torn from her daughter who embarks on a harrowing journey to find her during the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse.

Golf: The Masters: First Round ESPN, 3pm Live Golf’s first major tournament of the year returns to storied Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., for the Masters Tournament. Patrick Reed won the green jacket in 2018. ESPN airs the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday. The third and final rounds air Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

NCAA Hockey Championship: Semifinals ESPN2, beginning at 5pm Live ESPN2 airs both games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship Frozen Four from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. The championship game is Saturday night on ESPN2.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Good Shepherd” ABC, 8pm Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) travel to New York to operate on a patient with a severe spinal deformity, but they’re in for more than they bargained for when Nancy Shepherd (guest star Embeth Davidtz) invites them to dinner at her home.

Superstore: “Salary” NBC, 8pm Amy (America Ferrera) finds herself at odds with her coworkers when some salary numbers get leaked, while Dina (Lauren Ash) worries that Jonah (Ben Feldman) is coming between her and Amy. Mateo (Nico Santos) tries to give himself a promotion, and Garrett (Colton Dunn) attempts to sabotage Glenn’s (Mark McKinney) positive attitude.

A.P. Bio: “Melvin” NBC, 8:30pm Jack’s (Glenn Howerton) war with his neighbor reaches a turning point when it threatens to ruin a date with Lynette (Elizabeth Alderfer). And when the school photographer ups his rate, Durbin (Patton Oswalt) takes school pictures into his own hands.

Hunting JonBenét’s Killer: The Untold Story A&E, 9pm By tracking down new leads and using new DNA tests, this documentary special takes a deeper dive to ultimately help bring justice and peace to the family of JonBenét Ramsey, a child beauty queen who was killed in her home in 1996. Featuring an exclusive interview with her father, John Ramsey, and revealing the last known photo of JonBenét, the documentary also pursues numerous “intruder theories” of the crime.

In the Dark: “Mommy Issues” The CW, 9pm After Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) latest one-night stand calls her “Mommy,” she develops a rather unexpected lead in Tyson’s (Thamela Mpumlwana) case: Tyson’s mother. Her lead provides rather daunting results, so she tracks down Tyson’s cousin Darnell (Keston John) and encounters his “business associate,” Max (Casey Deidrick), who is immediately smitten with her.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Casecation” NBC, 9pm Traditionally, couples exchange paper gifts on their first anniversary. Tonight, however, detectives Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago (Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero) end up celebrating a year of married — not to mention harried — bliss in a hospital room, guarding a comatose perp.

Fam: “This Is Fam” CBS, 9:30pm Season Finale!

Will the freshman comedy finally give engaged Clem (Nina Dobrev) her perfect life? Only if she and fiancé Nick (Tone Bell) can score their marriage license in time.

For the People: “You Belong Here” ABC, 10pm Leonard (Regé-Jean Page) takes on one of the country’s best and most prolific litigators in a case that leads him to grapple with his personal feelings related to race and privilege in America. Back at the public defender’s office, Jay (Wesam Keesh) takes on his first drug case, but things heat up when he has to work with a rather unconventional lawyer.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Good Girl” NBC, 10pm Benson (Mariska Hargitay) works to uncover a pregnant teenager’s secret when she refuses to name the baby’s father.

Friday, April 12

Special Netflix New Series!

Jim Parsons is an executive producer on this semiautobiographical comedy series based on Ryan O’Connell’s book I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. O’Connell stars in and is also an EP on the series, which is loosely inspired by his own upbringing and experiences as a gay man navigating the world with cerebral palsy.

The Unit: “Old Home Week” getTV, 10am Today, a pre-Mad Men Jon Hamm makes his first of five appearances on getTV’s reruns of this 2006-09 CBS special-ops drama. He’s an unshaven academic and fervent antiwar protestor whose outspokenness rubs philandering army wife Tiffy Gerhardt (Abby Brammell) the wrong and right way.

Golf: The Masters: Second Round ESPN, 3pm Live ESPN airs the second round of the Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Fresh Off the Boat: “No Apology Necessary” ABC, 8pm Season Finale!

Just as the Huangs are settling into life without Eddie (Hudson Yang), an international incident catapults him not only to Taiwanese fame but also right back to America. In order to fix Eddie’s mess, the family gets a new “daughter” — but when things go awry, Jessica (Constance Wu) must add a new word to her vocabulary.

MacGyver: “Friends + Enemies + Border” CBS, 8pm In the new episode “Friends + Enemies + Border,” MacGyver (Lucas Till) and Desi (Levy Tran) help a group of Syrian refugees who are being pursued by human traffickers.

Blindspot: “’Ohana” NBC, 8pm Bill Nye reprises his role as Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) father in a case that pits the team against a pestiferous foe. Zapata (Audrey Esparza) goes rogue with an old friend as Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) continue their search for the hooded figure.

Speechless: “U-N-R– UNREALISTIC” ABC, 8:30pm Season Finale!

Maya (Minnie Driver) braces for JJ’s (Micah Fowler) high school graduation and departure for college, but tough news from NYU changes everything. Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) teaches Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) a “dad lesson” as he gets ready for a big job interview, and Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) pressures JJ to prepare for a grand finale to their time together.

Hawaii Five-0: “He Kama Na Ka Pueo (Offspring of an Owl)” CBS, 9pm In the new episode “He Kama Na Ka Pueo (Offspring of an Owl),” Five-0 investigates the murder of a man whose body may hold the key to a 20-year-old case involving a kidnapped girl whose father never stopped looking for her.

The Blacklist: “Lady Luck” NBC, 9pm Liz (Megan Boone) and Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) investigate a Blacklister who offers to erase gambling debts — at a deceptively high price. Meanwhile, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) grows concerned as Red (James Spader) tests the loyalties of their business associates in search of the individual who turned him in to the police.

American Masters: “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” PBS, 9pm Discover the man behind the award. A journalist who became a media mogul with an outspoken, cantankerous editorial voice and two bestselling newspapers, Joseph Pulitzer championed what he regarded as the sacred role of the free press in a democracy.

Blue Bloods: “Common Enemies” CBS, 10pm Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) teams up with his archnemesis, Luis Delgado (returning guest star Lou Diamond Phillips), to take down a vicious murderer the new episode “Common Enemies.”

Crazy Cakes: “Bears and Pinball Cakes” Cooking Channel, 11pm Bakers in Texas create an unbearably cool cake that has an element of surprise, and a knight in shining armor becomes a cake fit for medieval royalty. Next, a bar mitzvah cake is filled with the celebrant’s favorite things, and an edible pinball cake lights up and is ready to be played!

Saturday, April 13

NBA Playoffs ESPN & ABC, beginning at 12:30pm Live The NBA playoffs begin as 16 teams enter the long grind to the NBA Finals. ESPN and ABC combine to televise four conference quarterfinal games today.

Golf: The Masters: Third Round CBS, 3pm Live CBS airs live afternoon coverage of the Masters’ third round from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Major League Baseball FS1, beginning at 4pm Live The Colorado Rockies are at the San Francisco Giants and the N.Y. Mets are at the Atlanta Braves for FS1’s Saturday MLB doubleheader.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 FOX, 7:30pm Live Richmond Raceway in Virginia hosts Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and other Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series stars for the Toyota Owners 400 primetime race on FOX.

Ransom: “Prima” CBS, 8pm Eric (Luke Roberts) and the team enter the cutthroat world of ballet as they work to rescue two kidnapped ballerinas in the new episode “Prima.”

Bottled With Love Hallmark Channel, 8pm Original Film!

In a moment of impulsivity, Abbey (Bethany Joy Lenz) pours out her feelings in an anonymous letter that she seals inside a bottle and tosses into Boston Harbor. Months later, the bottle is discovered by Nick (Andrew Walker), the son of Abbey’s boss. As Abbey and Nick begin an anonymous email courtship, their real-world relationship gets off to a rough start when they are assigned to work together on a project, not knowing their irritating partner is the same person they’ve been romancing online.

The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins Showtime, 8pm This new sports documentary shares enigmatic NBA superstar DeMarcus Cousins’ roller-coaster ride through free agency that culminated in a shocking one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, and chronicles his private and emotionally charged journey back from a devastating Achilles injury.

Nate & Jeremiah by Design TLC, 9pm Season Premiere!

Interior design couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent return to save desperate homeowners whose “money pits” have left them overwhelmed and defeated. The stakes are even higher in Season 3 as Nate and Jeremiah are pulling out all the stops to tackle the most challenging renovations to date.

Saturday Night Live: “Emma Stone/BTS” NBC, 11:30pm Live The Favourite’s Emma Stone returns to Studio 8H for her fourth appearance as host. This time she’s joined by South Korean musical guest BTS, a.k.a. the biggest boy band since One Direction.

Sunday, April 14

Golf: The Masters: Final Round CBS, 2pm Live Who will get to try on a new green jacket in Butler Cabin? Golf’s first major of the year, the Masters, concludes today at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

NBA Playoffs TNT, 5:30pm TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs begins with a Sunday triple-header of conference-quarterfinal games.

MLB Baseball: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta ESPN, 7pm Live NL East foes clash on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball as the N.Y. Mets visit the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park.

80s in the Sand AXS TV, 8pm Original MTV VJs Mark Goodman and Alan Hunter host tonight’s episode, which not only includes a sit-down interview with metal mastermind Sebastian Bach, but also interviews with some of the most iconic actors of the 1980s.

Killing Eve: “Nice and Neat” BBC America & AMC, 8pm Villanelle (Jodie Comer), needing to lie low while she recovers, finds a good Samaritan to take her in and care for her in the new episode “Nice and Neat.” Meanwhile, Eve (Sandra Oh) finds out a secret that Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) has been hiding from her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Reunion Part 2” Bravo, 8pm Kandi clues Porsha in to what the streets were saying regarding the timeline of her and Dennis’ relationship. NeNe is joined by husband Gregg and the two get candid about his cancer diagnosis and their marriage. Marlo and Tanya join the ladies and they all rehash the drama of their Destin and Tokyo trips. Tempers flare when the ladies discuss the infamous “Bye Wig” party.

God Friended Me CBS, 8pm Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale episode “Que Será Será,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), Cara (Violett Beane) and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) finally come face to face with the elusive Henry Chase (guest star Derek Luke).

World of Dance: “The Cut 1” NBC, 8pm In round one of The Cut, the acts face the deepest and most intense cut of the season with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. The top six acts from each division remain, but only the top three highest-scoring acts from each division will move on to the Divisional Final and be one step closer to winning a grand prize of $1 million. This week, Derek Hough mentors the Upper Division, and special guest Jenna Dewan returns to mentor the Junior Team Division.

Call the Midwife PBS, 8pm At the clinic, the Turners oversee a measles vaccination trial while the team prepares for the Whitsun bank holiday. Valerie helps a struggling mother accept her son’s birth defect.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Choke Point” CBS, 9pm Sam (LL Cool J) vows to catch the suspect who attacked a Navy SEAL who was moonlighting at a security job for a successful marijuana dispensary in the new episode “Choke Point.”

Buddy vs. Duff Food Network, 9pm Season Finale!

The season’s epic competition between Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman comes to a climax with the final, space-themed challenge in Philadelphia, where the judges will crown the winner and end the greatest feud in baking history.

Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm Original Film!

In the first of three all-new films premiering this month starring Holly Robinson Peete, chef/restaurateur/morning show host/sleuth Billie Blessings (Peete) finds romance blossoming with police detective Ian Jackson (Rick Fox) while they try to prove that one of Billie’s former restaurant servers isn’t dishing up murder.

Game of Thrones HBO, 9pm Season Premiere!

It’s been over a year-and-a-half wait, but tonight marks the beginning of the end of HBO’s juggernaut. The final eighth season will run for six episodes.

Les Misérables PBS, 9pm New Series!

Dominic West plays Jean Valjean, the most famous fugitive in literature, alongside David Oyelowo as Valjean’s obsessively relentless pursuer, Javert, in this gritty and dramatic (and nonmusical) six-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic 1862 novel. The incredible cast also includes Lily Collins, Ellie Bamber, Olivia Colman, David Bradley and Derek Jacobi in a story that spans from the 1815 Battle of Waterloo to the 1832 Paris Uprising as it tells of Valjean’s efforts toward redemption and Javert’s constant efforts to bring him to justice.

Madam Secretary: “Carrying the Gold” CBS, 10pm Guest Star Alert!

Jane Pauley guest-stars as herself in the new episode “Carrying the Gold,” in which Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) must deal with fallout from a news article alleging she had an affair with President Dalton (Keith Carradine) during her CIA days.

Bake You Rich Food Network, 10pm New Series!

Four professional bakers compete for a chance to have one of their unique creations produced and sold online by the Cake Boss. In Round 1, these talented bakers whip up desserts that show who they are as bakers to earn a seat at the table with Buddy Valastro. Next, they present the one item they think will help them hit the big time. Finally, the remaining two bakers put all their love and energy into their big-money item in the intimidating production facility at Carlo’s Bakery.

Collector’s Call: “Winnie the Pooh” MeTV, 10pm Collector Deb Hoffmann has been recognized by the Guinness World Records for the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh items. Her nearly 18,000 pieces of Pooh memorabilia are spread across two houses, and include a Winnie the Pooh costume from the Walt Disney World theme park and a limited-edition Winnie the Pooh telephone. When Lisa Whelchel and appraiser Judy Martin visit and assess the collection, Martin brings along a very special surprise.

Good Girls: “The Dubby” NBC, 10pm When Rio (Manny Montana) gives her an assignment, Beth (Christina Hendricks) is forced to take her kids with her. Meanwhile, under pressure from Turner (James Lesure), Ruby (Retta) crosses a line from which there’s no coming back. Annie (Mae Whitman) meets her new manager at Fine & Frugal.

Monday, April 15

No Good Nick Netflix New Series!

Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin star in this dramedy about 13-year-old Nicole, a.k.a. “Nick” (Siena Agudong), who infiltrates a family with the intent of getting revenge on them for unknowingly ruining her life. As she gets to know the family, however, she finds compassion for them and begins to wrestle with whether or not she can go through with her plan.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Repass” CBS, 8pm The Butlers step up to host a memorial service for one of the neighborhood’s least liked residents in the new episode “Welcome to the Repass.”

The Resident; “If Not Now, When?” FOX, 8pm Devon (Manish Dayal) grows concerned when a mother’s complaints go unaddressed after her delivery, and pushes Bell (Bruce Greenwood) to take drastic measures. And as Jessie’s (Julianna Guill) condition worsens, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) faces breaking the news to Nic (Emily VanCamp).

Jesus: His Life: “Mary Magdalene: The Crucifixion/Peter: The Resurrection” History, 8pm Series Finale!

Mary Magdalene is among Jesus’ best-known female followers, and she witnesses the torment of his crucifixion at the foot of the cross. But her faith is rewarded the most when she is the first to witness the seemingly unbelievable: Jesus’ resurrection. A simple fisherman, Peter was Jesus’ most devoted disciple, his “rock.” But when a frightened Peter disavows Jesus three times during Jesus’ arrest, Peter despairs. The resurrected Jesus appears to Peter and restores him by commanding him to spread his gospel, and Peter takes on that mission.

The Voice: “Live Cross Battles, Part 1” NBC, 8pm The artists take the stage in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and John Legend to compete for the chance to advance in the competition. The results of tonight’s Cross Battles airs tomorrow night, when the artists learn if they will be moving forward in the competition.

America’s Hidden Stories: “Mrs. Benedict Arnold” Smithsonian Channel, 8pm Season Finale!

Benedict Arnold has been labeled as America’s worst traitor for nearly 250 years, but why did the patriot war hero turn to treason? In the season finale, “Mrs. Benedict Arnold,” discoveries reveal that the spymaster behind Benedict Arnold may have been his teenage wife, Peggy, due in part to her close relationship with a British spy chief.

Man With a Plan: “We Don’t Need Another Hero” CBS, 8:30pm In the new episode “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” Adam (Matt LeBlanc) gets jealous when he finds out he’s not his son’s (Matthew McCann) hero.

The Code: “P.O.G.”

CBS, 9pm Captains John Abraham (Luke Mitchell) and Maya Dobbins (Anna Wood) head to a war zone when they are assigned to opposite sides of the courtroom in the case of Marine charged with abandoning his post during combat.

Arrow: “Lost Canary” The CW, 9pm After being accused of murder and having her criminal past exposed, Laurel (Katie Cassidy) goes full Black Siren and teams up with an old criminal acquaintance, Shadow Thief (guest star Carmel Amit), to go on a crime spree around Star City.

9-1-1: “Broken” FOX, 9pm When the 9-1-1 system is hit with a system-wide power outage, the call center goes old school to respond to emergencies.

Hostile Planet: “Grasslands” National Geographic, 9pm The wildernesses are among the most volatile environments on Earth, where animals must endure an ever-shifting journey through freeze, fire, flood and drought. In the new episode “Grasslands,” watch as bull elephants clash in mating battles, North American bison endure a blizzard with a pack of wolves in pursuit, and cheetahs stalk gazelles in the Kenyan savanna.

The Fix: “Lie to Me” ABC, 10pm The district attorney’s office makes everyone take a lie detector test in an effort to find the mole feeding information to Ezra Wolf (Scott Cohen). Meanwhile, Maya (Robin Tunney) receives an unexpected visit at work from Sevvy’s (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) son Gabe (Alex Saxon). Food: Fact or Fiction?: “Paradise Nosh” Cooking Channel, 10pm Host Michael McKean has two tickets to paradise and is inviting everyone for a taste of the good life! He’s finding out how poke started cooking without gas, why the Mai Tai became tied to tiki bars and if Hawaiian pizza is from the great white north.

Duff Takes the Cake Food Network, 10pm New Series!

Duff Goldman and his team of decorators, designers and builders work around the clock to make epic, show-stopping cakes for milestone events and parties for their social media followers. The team is then challenged with delivering these extra-special creations to a variety of venues and locations both on time and intact.

Knightfall: “Equal Before God” History, 10pm A mysterious knight arrives at Chartres Temple and brings the Knights Templar devastating news. Louis (Tom Forbes) struggles to produce an heir, creating a rift between him and his wife. King Philip (Ed Stoppard) sends Gawain (Pádraic Delaney) on a mission where he comes face-to-face with his former Templar brothers.

The Enemy Within: “An Offer” NBC, 10pm Flashbacks to the past reveal the fateful events that led CIA Deputy Director Erica Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) to betray her country and the ensuing investigation that put her on a collision course with Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut).

Tuesday, April 16

American Housewife: “Phone Free Day” ABC, 8pm In order to avoid buying Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) a cellphone, Katie (Katy Mixon) makes a pact with the girls that she and Taylor (Meg Donnelly) can go an entire day without using their phones. Meanwhile, disappointed with Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) advice, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) seeks the guidance of an old friend.

The Big Interview AXS TV, 8pm Season Premiere!

The celebrity sit-down interview series, hosted by veteran journalist Dan Rather, returns for its seventh season. The new season puts the spotlight on a roster of superstars from across the entertainment spectrum, kicking off tonight with former Journey singer Steve Perry, who talks about his decision to leave the band at the peak of its success, among other topics.

NCIS: “Hail & Farewell” CBS, 8pm In the new episode “Hail & Farewell,” NCIS investigates the murder of a Marine believed to have been killed in the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon after human remains are discovered at a construction site.

The Flash: “Godspeed” The CW, 8pm After discovering that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is working with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) disagree about how to handle their daughter in the wake of this shocking news. Team Flash isn’t sure they can trust Nora, so they go through her journal to find out exactly how she came to work alongside their greatest nemesis.

The Kids Are Alright: “Mass for Shut-ins” ABC, 8:30pm A concerned Peggy (Mary McCormack) manipulates William (Andy Walken) into joining the church choir to keep him engaged in Catholicism after learning he’s questioning his beliefs. Meanwhile, Timmy (Jack Gore) learns that the choir will be appearing on television and once again sees his opportunity to make his way into the spotlight.

black-ish: “Under the Influence” ABC, 9pm Jack (Miles Brown) is going through an experimental phase and getting himself into trouble, so Dre (Anthony Anderson) chaperones the twins’ school dance to keep an eye on him. Meanwhile, Junior (Marcus Scribner) fights with his girlfriend, Niecy (Monique Green), after she thinks he spends too much time taking care of Devante (August & Berlin Gross).

FBI: “Conflict of Interest” CBS, 9pm The team investigates after an American diplomat is killed while being used as a pawn in a dangerous drug ring in the new episode “Conflict of Interest.”

The Village: “Laid Bare” NBC, 9pm Katie (Grace Van Dien) sees Sarah (Michaela McManus) in a new light during her tumultuous first day of work at the nursing home. Nick (Warren Christie) makes a startling discovery in therapy while helping Enzo (Dominic Chianese) pursue a second chance at love. Ron (Frankie Faison) and Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) host an open mic night with a surprise performance from their past.

Bless This Mess ABC, 9:30pm New Series!

This new single-camera comedy from series star Lake Bell and New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether follows newlyweds Rio and Mike (Bell and Dax Shepard) as they make the impulsive decision to leave New York City for a life as farmers in rural Nebraska. But surrounded by a dilapidated farmhouse, quirky neighbors and the realization that farming can’t be learned on YouTube, these millennials discover that living the simple life will be anything but easy. The series also stars Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, David Koechner, Lennon Parham and JT Neal.

The Rookie: “Free Fall” ABC, 10pm Season Finale!

As the rookies prepare for a big exam to see who moves on to the next stage of training, Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Officer Bishop (Afton Williamson) are called to the scene of a murder and learn that the victim may be tied to a potential terrorist attack on the city of Los Angeles.

NCIS: New Orleans: “Jackpot” CBS, 10pm Guest Star Alert! Tom Arnold guest-stars in the new episode “Jackpot,” which also features a performance by rapper French Montana. Elvis Bertrand’s (Arnold) “daughter” is linked to an NCIS murder case, and he asks Pride (Scott Bakula) to prove her innocence.

Man v. Food: “Palm Springs, Calif.”

Cooking Channel, 10pm Casey Webb’s cross-country culinary quest takes him back in time to Palm Springs, Calif., where he comes face-to-face with a three-pound skyscraper of a sandwich loaded with every deli meat imaginable.

New Amsterdam: “Five Miles West” NBC, 10pm Reynolds (Jocko Sims) struggles to help a young cystic fibrosis patient (guest star Lilly Knowles) with curious symptoms while Kapoor (Anupam Kher) finally comes face to face with Ella (guest star Dierdre Friel) after their awkward encounter. Meanwhile, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) takes a major step in her personal life.

Legendary Locations: “Rock and a Hard Place” Travel Channel, 10pm Josh Gates visits places where perseverance paid off — from a New England town where the wrongfully accused stood their ground to a Japanese mountain where self-starvation for the common good was an honored tradition.

Miz & Mrs: “Miz & Maryse Alone Time” USA Network, 10pm Mike and Maryse move Monroe into her crib so they can get some sleep and revive their sex life.

Growing Up Chrisley: “Welcome to La La Land” USA Network, 10:30pm Chase and Savannah move into their L.A. home and realize life in the city isn’t what they expected.

Wednesday, April 17

Riverdale: “Chapter Fifty-Three: Jawbreaker” The CW, 8pm When a tainted batch of fizzle rocks makes its way through Riverdale, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) set out to find who’s responsible. After asking Veronica (Camila Mendes) to help get him into an upcoming boxing tournament, Archie (KJ Apa) quickly learns he may be in over his head.

The Amazing Race CBS, 9pm Season Premiere!

It’s a reality crossover event as former contestants on The Amazing Race, Survivor and Big Brother are pitted against one another for the series’ 31st season.

Jane the Virgin: “Chapter Eighty-Five” The CW, 9pm After talking to everyone else about what is going on in her life, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) turns to Petra (Yael Grobglas), who she knows will give her a straight answer. In return, Petra leans on Jane for advice about JR (guest star Rosario Dawson). Xo (Andrea Navedo) is determined to be at grandparents’ day for Mateo (Elias Janssen), but still has one more chemo treatment. Star: “Lean on Me” FOX, 9pm Guest Star Alert!

Simone (Brittany O’Grady) and Alex (Ryan Destiny) compete against newcomer Amber (guest star Erika Tham) for their ASA performance. This week’s crazy number of guest stars — including Patti LaBelle, Harold Perrineau, Glenn Magee, Major and Kia Shine — has us amazed that the drama can fit all of that talent into one hour.

The Magicians: “The Seam” Syfy, 9pm Season Finale!

Quentin (Jason Ralph) and Josh (Trevor Einhorn) get cake; Quentin reflects on his actions.

In Search of Monsters: “Mothman” Travel Channel, 9pm A team of experts and eyewitnesses seek answers about the Mothman, a red-eyed phantom that some think may be an abnormality in the evolutionary chain, or even a horrible experiment gone wrong.

Whiskey Cavalier: “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” ABC, 10pm The team heads to Europe for a mission to transport a dangerous prisoner for interrogation, who, much to their surprise, turns out to be Will’s (Scott Foley) corrupt former boss and ex-FBI director Alex Ollerman (guest star Dylan Walsh). Meanwhile, Jai (Vir Das) helps organize a Secret Santa gift exchange for an off-season Spy Christmas.

SEAL Team: “Payback” CBS, 10pm Bravo Team is out for revenge as they search for the person responsible for a surprise bomb attack in the new episode “Payback.”

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Louisville, Kentucky” Cooking Channel, 10pm Andrew Zimmern unveils the favorite flavors of Louisville, Ky. This historic town balances country classics like the Hot Brown and burgoo stew with ingenious icons like derby pie and mutton barbecue for a true taste of Americana.

What We Do in the Shadows: “Manhattan Night Club” FX, 10pm The vampires venture into Manhattan to make an alliance with an old friend who is now the king of the Manhattan vampires in the new episode “Manhattan Night Club.”

Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World PBS, 10pm New Series!

With the stories of six iconic objects that modern people take for granted, see how science, invention and technology built on one another to change everything. Episode 1, “The Telescope,” introduces the brilliant minds throughout history, from Galileo to Edwin Hubble, who are responsible for creating the telescope. Today, their inventions allow humanity to reach the furthest limits of seeing — 13 billion light-years out.

Thursday, April 18

My First First Love Netflix New Series!

In this Korean drama, some of college student Yun Tae-O’s friends move into his house, where they experience love, friendship and everything in between.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Head Over High Heels” ABC, 8pm Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) debates how to handle an unexpected situation in her personal life, while Richard (James Pickens Jr.) has an untimely reunion with an old friend. Jo (Camilla Luddington) has a hard time at work, and Owen (Kevin McKidd) tries therapy.

The Big Bang Theory: “The Inspiration Deprivation” CBS, 8pm Guest Star Alert!

Guest star Regina King returns as Janine in the new episode “The Inspiration Deprivation,” in which Amy (Mayim Bialik) has a meltdown over the possibility of winning a Nobel Prize.

Superstore: “Easter” NBC, 8pm Suspicious that people are making fun of her, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) spy on Cloud 9 employees through the security system, while Dina (Lauren Ash) tries to track down an unsanctioned Easter Bunny in the store. Glenn (Mark McKinney) preps for his church’s Passion play.

Life in Pieces CBS, 8:30pm Season Premiere!

Life in Pieces Season 4 debuts with two new episodes tonight (with an episode of Mom in-between), then moves to its regular time slot next Thursday. This season, the Short family welcomes a few new family members and weathers an unexpected health crisis, plus some long-hidden secrets are revealed in an unexpected way.

A.P. Bio: “Personal Everest” NBC, 8:30pm Jack (Glenn Howerton) is outraged when his old high school bully is hired as a motivational speaker at Whitlock. Meanwhile, Mary (Mary Sohn), Stef (Lyric Lewis), and Michelle (Jean Villepique) set their own personal goals of female empowerment, unintentionally causing a rift between Helen (Paula Pell) and Durbin (Patton Oswalt).

Sex for Sale: The Untold Story A&E, 9pm This unfiltered look at the secrets, rules and specialties of the sex industry takes viewers on a revealing journey through immersive, character-driven portraits. These entrepreneurs give in-depth details on how they made a living by using the internet to sell sex, intimacy and companionship.

Station 19: “Friendly Fire” ABC, 9pm When Station 19 gets called to a structure fire at a coffee processing plant, the team risks their lives to save Station 42’s captain. Meanwhile, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) gets some surprising news about some of her fellow crew members, and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) takes on a new position.

Mom: “Lumbar Support and Old Pork” CBS, 9pm Bonnie (Allison Janney) has an unexpected reaction when she learns that Adam’s (William Fichtner) bar is doing well in the new episode “Lumbar Support and Old Pork.”

In the Dark: “The Big Break” The CW, 9pm Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) enlists an unwitting Felix (Morgan Krantz) to help her organize an outreach presentation at Fairview High so she can do some digging around to try and locate Tyson’s (Thamela Mpumlwana) girlfriend. When the presentation goes awry, Murphy and Felix take a smoke break under the bleachers and have their first heart-to-heart.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “The Bimbo” NBC, 9pm Holt (Andre Braugher) and Jake (Andy Samberg) investigate a case at Kevin’s (Marc Evan Jackson) university. Back at the precinct, Terry (Terry Crews) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) take the squad out for lunch.

Abby’s: “Book Club” NBC, 9:30pm When it’s revealed that Fred (Neil Flynn) has a crush on a bar patron, Abby (Natalie Morales) and Beth (Jessica Chaffin) encourage a reluctant Fred to start dating.

S.W.A.T.: “Invisible” CBS, 10pm The SWAT team pursues a home invasion crew targeting domestic workers to gain entry into upscale homes in the new episode “Invisible.” Guest star Debbie Allen returns as Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) mom.

Friday, April 19

Bosch Amazon Prime Video Season Premiere!

In Season 5 of the noir drama, homicide detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) finds himself seeking the truth on two fronts: New information in an old case incriminates Bosch as having planted evidence, and a murder at a Hollywood pharmacy exposes a sophisticated opioid pill mill.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru Netflix New Series!

This is the first stop-motion animated series starring one of Japan’s most beloved characters, Rilakkuma — a soft toy bear who shows up out of the blue one day to live with a young woman named Kaoru. Although Rilakkuma has a zipper on its back, what is inside remains a mystery. What is known is that the bear loves lounging around the apartment and eating pancakes, rice omelets, custard pudding and “dango” rice dumplings.

Someone Great Netflix Original Film! Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long-distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers her best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City.

“I Love Lucy” Funny Money Special CBS, 8pm This one-hour special features two back-to-back colorized episodes of the classic I Love Lucy series. In “The Million-Dollar Idea” Lucy (Lucille Ball) and Ethel (Vivian Vance) attempt to get rich quick by bottling Lucy’s homemade salad dressing. Then in “Bonus Bucks,” it’s the Ricardos vs. the Mertzes when both couples claim ownership of a dollar bill worth $300 in a contest.

Blindspot: “Everybody Hates Kathy” NBC, 8pm The team discovers an international conspiracy when a deadly weapon is stolen. Jane (Jaimie Alexander) supports Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) when someone from his past dredges up painful memories. Patterson (Ashley Johnson) and Rich (Ennis Esmer) contend with their newly-released hacker accomplice.

The Blacklist: “The Third Estate” NBC, 9pm Red (James Spader) and the task force spring into action to stop an anti-capitalist terrorist group from kidnapping and torturing the children of the one percent. Meanwhile, Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) goes behind Liz’s (Megan Boone) back to find out what happened to her mother, former KGB operative Katarina Rostova.

American Masters: “Garry Winogrand” PBS, 9pm Learn about Garry Winogrand, who turned spontaneous street photos into high art in 1960s-70s America.

Crazy Cakes: “Fiery, Fairytale Cakes” Cooking Channel, 11pm Season Finale!

A waterfront wedding cake gets its own functioning river, and an island-themed cake erupts with Polynesian flair. Later, a Vegas wedding cake is taller than the bride, and one baker overcomes culinary odds when he adds fire and movement to a mystical beast.

Saturday, April 20

Major League Baseball FS1, beginning at 4pm Live The San Francisco Giants are at PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and the L.A. Dodgers are at Milwaukee’s Miller Park for a meeting with the Brewers on FS1.

Ransom: “Dark Triad” CBS, 8pm The FBI brings in the Crisis Resolution team to negotiate with a formidable sociopath who is targeting diabetics with tainted insulin in the new episode “Dark Triad.”

Restaurant: Impossible Food Network, 8pm Robert’s back! Turning around a failing restaurant is a daunting challenge under the best of circumstances. Attempting to do it in just two days with only $10,000 may be impossible. But chef Robert Irvine is ready to take on the challenge. He’ll use a little MacGyver and a lot of muscle to rescue these desperate places from complete collapse. Can one man, in two days, with just $10,000, turn the tide of a failing restaurant, and pave the road to a successful future?

Easter Under Wraps Hallmark Channel, 8pm Original Film!

Erika (Fiona Gubelmann), the marketing director at Cavendish Chocolates, goes undercover to see why sales have declined. She learns from handsome chocolatier Bryan (Brendan Penny) that automation has replaced quality, and when they conspire to bring back a legendary Cavendish confection, they find themselves melting for each other. But when Bryan discovers that Erika is a corporate spy, the romance might turn bitter.

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story Lifetime, 8pm Original Film!

This heartbreaking film is based on the true story of author and motivational speaker Regina Louise, who, by the age of 18, had been shuttled between 30 foster homes and psychiatric facilities. Although the experience could have broken her spirit, it didn’t. In the film, Regina (played by newcomer Angela Fairley, a foster child herself) forges a bond with Jeanne (Ginnifer Goodwin), who tries to adopt her. After the adoption is denied because they are of different races, the two women fight to defeat the corrupt system and become a family.

My Mom’s Letter From Heaven Lifetime, 10pm Original Film!

Barry Watson stars as a single father who has a fractious relationship with his rebellious teenage daughter. When a lost letter written to the daughter from her dying mother is miraculously found, everything starts to turn around. Cindy Busby, Karen Holness, Jaime M. Callica and Jordyn Ashely Olson also star in this film that is inspired by a true story.