Tuesday is Dads/Special Adults Take Your Child to School Day

The City of White Plains anticipates that more than 2,000 dads will attend the City’s 11th Annual Dads/Special Adults Take Your Child to School Day on Sept. 17. White Plains Youth Bureau and School District staffs have been busy planning the day.

The national campaign is designed to encourage fathers and father figures to actively engage in a student’s academic experience from preschool through college. Research shows that when dads are involved with student learning, students perform better academically, have less discipline problems, increased confidence, and demonstrate better management and problem solving abilities.

“Fathers in White Plains are paying it forward with their sons and daughters in terms of school involvement. As a result of this involvement we are seeing higher graduation rates and students who are better prepared to compete in the global economy,” said Mayor Tom Roach.

Dr. Joseph Ricca, Superintendent of Schools said, “In White Plains, we look forward to this special day each year. We know how important it is for our children to have strong positive relationships with their fathers, parents and significant adults. “The Dads/Special Adults Take Your Child to School Day” program provides our children with the opportunity to celebrate their education with a loved one in a very special and memorable way.”

“Dad/Special Adults Take Your Child to School Day has become a special day in White Plains. White Plains has one of the highest participation rates in our region,” said Frank Williams, Jr. Executive Director of the White Plains Youth.

The program is also supported with help from the White Plains School District, White Plains PTA, MVP Health Care, The Ministers Fellowship Council of White Plains and Vicinity, the African American Men of Westchester, Beta Alpha Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the GrandPas United group.