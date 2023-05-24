Trust Project Awards, New Nicknames Picked, Debt Ceiling Talks

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Before we get at a few of today’s news items, a quick word about The Trust Project.

Last spring, we gained entry into the project, and have been working hard ever since to live up to the principles of the initiative.

In short, The Trust Project is an international consortium of news organizations trying to build standards of transparency to enhance credibility with readers. A lofty and incredibly important goal.

I was excited last week to get good news from Trust Project CEO Sally Lehrman — collectively, the organization and its members won the World Association of News Publishers’ Digital Media Award for Best Trust Initiative in the Americas.

“One of the most exciting and extraordinary aspects of the Trust Project is our collaborative vision,” Lehrman stated in announcing the news to members and other stakeholders. “Hundreds of news partners work together to show that journalism built upon integrity stands apart from other kinds of information. Together, our efforts form a bulwark against the tide of dis-and misinformation spreading fear and division around the world.”

Hats off to Sally for executing so effectively on her ambitious and important vision.

Head of the Pac

Also, nice job by Mahopac School District students in their choice of a new nickname — Wolf Pac was the pick to replace the longstanding Indian mascot.

With state school officials mandating a move away from Native American mascots, students from kindergarten through 12th grade voted electronically on May 16 among three choices narrowed down by a Mascot Selection Committee: Mavericks, Mustangs or Wolf Pac.

Here’s Deputy Editor Rick Pezzullo’s wrap on the latest.

‘Crime is Down’

Rick also prepared an item on an interesting little nugget out of Cortlandt.

The Cortlandt Town Board last week agreed to hire another full-time Community Police Officer from the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, which provides most of the police coverage in town.

I was intrigued by the reason given by Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker.

“We’re trying to create the feeling that we have our own Police Department,” Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker said. “There is a perception among the community that there is rampant crime and that policing efforts in our town are inadequate since we do not have a town-owned Police Department. In fact, crime is down across the county. In particular, it is significantly down in the Town of Cortlandt.”

Here’s that quick hit.

Taking a Toll

Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur reports the latest this week on the Legion of Christ property in Thornwood.

Toll Brothers, the developer, is prepared to start the rezoning process and then site plan review for its 162-unit age-restricted townhouse proposal on a portion of the property.

Councilwoman Laurie Rogers Smalley did cite some concerns.

“What we hear in the community, what we see on social media is this is wonderful, the Town Board is supporting this, but who can afford a million-dollar Toll Brothers (residence)?” Smalley commented.

Learn more right here.

Debt Limit

Finally today, a noteworthy statement was issued this morning by local Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers). He signed a discharge petition designed to compel the Republican-led House of Representative to take a vote on a “clean debt limit increase,” as a press release put it.

“Let’s be clear with what’s going on right now: Republicans are holding both our economy and the American people hostage,” a portion of the statement reads. “By refusing to raise the debt ceiling, Republicans are going to force America to default on its debt that has been incurred under Republican and Democratic presidents. America has always and will always pay its bills, and we need a clean debt limit to avoid global economic catastrophe.”

As for local swing district Rep. Mike Lawler (R-Pearl Rover), he’s been trying to strike a dealmaking tone.

“I think all of us have a responsibility to avoid default,” he told NPR on May 13. “And as I said to the president, for me, throughout this entire process, I’ve had three parameters – the president and the speaker must negotiate, we must cut long-term spending and we cannot default. And I think if everybody’s willing to give a little, we’ll be able to get where we need to be.”

