PHOTOS Police/Fire 

Truck Fire Extinguished Quickly

Rick Pezzullo 41 Views 0 min read
We are part of The Trust Project

An AAA Carting truck went up in flames June 20 at 11:30 a.m. on Lee Blvd., across from TD Bank in Jefferson Valley. The fire was quickly extinguished by Mahopac firefighters. No injuries were reported.

 

Share

Enjoy our local journalism here at The Examiner News? Then also join Examiner+, delivering additional bonus content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

Woman Killed in Fire at Heritage Hills in Somers

Rick Pezzullo

Reward Offered Regarding Missing Person Lori Campbell

Examiner Media

Chow Down: A Salute to Veterans and Their Families Nov. 7

Examiner Media