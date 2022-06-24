Truck Fire Extinguished Quickly
An AAA Carting truck went up in flames June 20 at 11:30 a.m. on Lee Blvd., across from TD Bank in Jefferson Valley. The fire was quickly extinguished by Mahopac firefighters. No injuries were reported.
