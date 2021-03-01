Treasures Thrift Shop in Armonk to Celebrate Grand Reopening After COVID-19 Closure

Treasures Thrift Shop at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Armonk is hosting a grand reopening. Starting March 6, shop hours will be Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for both shopping and donations.

Shuttered since last year due to COVID-19, Treasures has been refurbished and its inventory refreshed. Hand sanitizers and air purifiers have been installed. Maximum capacity has been set at eight persons. Masks and social distancing are required. There is plenty of parking.

Shoppers will have plenty of wonderful items to choose from – clothing, small furniture, dishware, art, books, bric-a-brac and more. Winterwear will be offered at exceptionally low prices. Cash and credit card payments are accepted (but no personal checks).

Also, donors can do some good while spring cleaning. Treasures gratefully accepts donations of a wide range of items in new or nearly new condition. A complete list is posted on the Treasures website, www. treasuresthriftshop.org.

As a service to the community, Treasures Thrift Shop is happy to dispose of textile items (clothing, shoes, linens, towels, handbags) not of resale quality.

Half of Treasures’ net proceeds support local nonprofits such as the Emergency Shelter Partnership, Hope’s Door, Hudson Valley Honor Flight, and the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, among other organizations.

Come visit on Saturdays, starting Mar. 6 and help make a difference. You can find us in the basement of the parish hall at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 50 Bedford Rd. in Armonk.

Interested in volunteering? There are lots of opportunities available and would love to hear from you.

Treasures is an all-volunteer run thrift shop founded more than 50 years ago that has become an institution in downtown Armonk. It is dedicated to connecting donors and shoppers, offering low-cost, high quality items to the community, and providing an alternative to landfills.

For more information, visit www.treasuresthriftshop.org or contact Trina Fontaine at info@treasuresthriftshop.org.