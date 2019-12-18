Travel Maven: You Don’t Have to Go Far to Visit an American Riviera

By Richard Levy

You will absolutely love and adore every facet of a sun-filled winter escape to Palm Beach, Fla.

Upon entering your JetBlue flight, you’ll be able to spot folks going to Palm Beach versus West Palm Beach. They appear to glide down the aisle dressed to the nines carrying designer handbags, while the West Palm folks in their warm-up suits are schlepping a piece of luggage to save the $100 checking fee.

The sophistication and luxurious ambiance of Palm Beach is intoxicating. Its royal palms tower over the glimmering pastel architecture. Ferraris, Bentleys and Maseratis drift by as if in slow motion. Pampered, fashionable Palm Beach women, dazzle in their designer outfits and lavish jewelry, their perfectly bronzed skin pulled ever so tightly over their sculptured bodies.

You’ll be astonished by the boulevard of high fashion, Worth Avenue, and its crème de la crème, haute couture international shops.

Worth Avenue’s shining star is the Jennifer Tattanelli shop, created by the renowned fashion designer, Florence’s undisputed queen of fashion. The moment you enter the store the aroma of delicious Italian leather captivates your senses. With its original Italian leather handbags, designer shoes and one-of-a-kind fashions, you’ll be endlessly seduced. Hand over your credit card and say “spoil her rotten.”

My favorite luxury Palm Beach hotel is The Brazilian Court, the second oldest luxury hotel in Palm Beach. It’s like staying in a grand private villa; very understated luxury and beautiful. The bonus of staying at The Brazilian Court is its dining room, the two-star Guide Michelin Café Boulud, where you’ll get to devour gourmet breakfasts, lunches and dinners. It’s one of the most acclaimed restaurants in the country. (Meals are not included.)

I loved Cafe Boulud’s breakfast treat, Oeufs Forestieres, two baked eggs, wild mushrooms and Gruyere cheese served in a cast-iron dish. You’ll love the jumbo stone crabs, overflowing lobster rolls or the peekytoe crab capellini. All of its seafood selections taste like it just jumped out of the ocean.

Another restaurant I loved was the Seafood Bar in The Breakers Palm Beach hotel, where you dine across from roaring ocean waves. I loved the blue crab nachos, with chunks of crab and cheddar, and the seafood club, with lobster, crab, bacon with truffle fries.

Every feature of The Brazilian Court will impress you. The well-appointed rooms, lavishly landscaped courtyards, bubbling fountains, seductive private pool and renowned Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon & Spa. The hotel staff is accommodating and lovely in every possible way. It is a few blocks from Worth Avenue and a beautiful, uncrowded beach. The Brazilian Court is expensive but worth it. (After all, don’t you deserve it?)

Also be sure to catch a hit show or musical performance at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

What I love about Palm Beach is you’re enveloped in unbridled decadent luxury.

Be sure to escape to Palm Beach on JetBlue, my favorite airline. Whether you get away for a long delicious weekend or a week’s vacation, be sure to make plans now. Or perhaps do something I’ve always dreamed about, leave the cold, dreary month of February behind and escape to sun-drenched Palm Beach. Imagine, spending a warm, cozy winter month being pampered endlessly.

The Brazilian Court books up quickly, so if I’ve managed to entice you, don’t wait, make reservations as soon as you put down this paper. If it’s already booked, there’s always The Breakers.

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Richard Levy is a former advertising “Mad Man” creative director and now a travel writer. He’s also an inventor of innovative new products and is writing and illustrating a new children’s book. You can contact him at RichardLevyTravelWriter@gmail.com.