Travel Maven: Some of My Favorite Vacations

By Richard Levy

Mekong River Cruise. My Cambodia to Vietnam Mekong River cruise on Ama Waterways was to date my trip of a lifetime. Nothing can compare with its tranquility and enlightening experience. The picturesque countryside, quaint villages and ancient temples drifting by as if in slow motion are mesmerizing.

The historic Angkor Wat temples are more impressive than the pyramids. You’ll observe everyday lives of thousands of people living and working in colorful floating villages. There’s a heart-wrenching excursion to Cambodia’s “Killing Fields” where the Khmer Rouge brutally murdered a quarter of the population. Stop in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia. Get blessed by Buddhist monks in an ancient temple. Visit a silk factory and remote villages. Venture into Viet Cong secret tunnels, then arrive in vibrant, bustling colonial Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), once called “The Pearl of the Orient.”

The Mekong River cruise is seven unforgettable days exploring Cambodia and Vietnam as you can only experience on a river cruise. On board a beautiful ship, there were endless gourmet meals, impeccable service and every possible amenity. Don’t put this trip of a lifetime on your bucket list, make plans now and just do it.

Ravello, Italy. A charming Italian city nestled high above the scenic Amalfi Coast. Everywhere you look there are drop-dead gorgeous vistas. Nightly concerts in ancient churches and great restaurants and the finest ceramic factory in Italy for hand-painted dishes. Splurge and stay at the Belmond Hotel Caruso where celebrities and world leaders stay.

Amalfi is where you can take day trips to Capri and Positano. Fly into Rome, train to Naples, rent a car and drive down the breathtaking Amalfi Coast.

Bellagio, Lake Como. A medieval village on a glistening lake surrounded by the snowcapped Alps with small villages tucked into the mountainside. Stay at the five-star Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, where royalty, celebs and the rich and famous have stayed for decades. Its Michelin Guide restaurant is one of the best in Italy. Worth every lira, I mean euro.

Take a tour boat around the lake and stop for lunch in a quaint village. A week in Bellagio and at Villa Serbelloni will be your most luxurious, romantic vacation ever. Fly into Milan and taxi to Bellagio.

Lucca, Italy. Italy’s magnificent medieval walled city is only an hour from Florence. Its massive walls were built during the 14th century to protect Lucca from invading armies. It appears the wall has worked; they haven’t had a war since 1480.

Once inside, you’ve left the chaos of civilization. After exploring its twisting and winding streets, take a walk around the ramparts with its vistas of the Tuscany countryside. The centuries-old Church of San Giovanni has nightly Puccini concerts performed by local opera singers and musicians.

The food of Lucca has been heavily influenced by the ancient Etruscans who favored cooking with fresh herbs like rosemary, sage and thyme.

Come to Lucca, you won’t want to leave. Fly into Rome, train to Florence, spend a few days, then rent a car to Lucca.

Favorite Airlines: Jet Blue, Air Canada, Norwegian Air.

Favorite Travel Apps: Google Fights, Hopper, Booking.com.

Favorite Travel Luggage: I love my high-tech looking RIMOWA carry-on luggage. A true work of art, super light and very easy to use.

Critical Tip: Make sure your passport does not expire six months before or after your trip or you will be turned away at the airport.

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Richard Levy is a former advertising “Mad Man” creative director and now prolific travel writer. He’s also an inventor of innovative new products and is writing and illustrating a new children’s book. You can contact him at RichardLevyTravelWriter@gmail.com.