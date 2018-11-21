Travel Maven: A Sojourn to Her Majesty’s Island is a Trip Like No Other

By Richard Levy

In 1905 my father was born in London. His father and his grandparents came from Minsk, but when the Cassocks ravaged his shtetl, just like in “Fiddler on the Roof,” his parents fled on a harrowing journey to London before quickly emigrating to the Lower East Side.

Why do I love London besides the role it played in my family’s history? I just love the Brits’ outgoing, jovial, positive energy.

I suggest on your first day in London take a double-decker hop-on hop-off bus tour to get an overview of this magnificent city. If museums and history are your cup of tea, my favorites are the British Museum, Victoria and Albert Museum and the Natural History Museum. My favorite is the Victoria and Albert, considered by some to be the world’s preeminent art and design museum, but it’s more than a museum. It captures everything that has impacted culture and civilization for centuries, with its eclectic, unique collection of thousands of items ranging from historical artifacts to high fashion and cutting-edge design throughout the ages.

At sunset take a ride on the giant London Eye Ferris wheel. Head to the Tower Bridge, the largest of its kind in the world and one of the city’s defining landmarks, visit the magnificent Westminster Abby, the largest church in the world, or the infamous Tower of London, where in medieval times torture was among the royalty’s favorite pastimes. While in the tower, drop by and feast your eyes on the incredibly lavish Queens jewels.

Find a day to make no plans. Sleep late, call room service and order a huge traditional English breakfast of eggs, bangers (sausages), mushrooms, baked beans, fried bread and coffee. Then spend the day wandering about this city’s colorful neighborhoods. My favorite is Covent Garden with its art shops, fabulous markets and high-end boutiques.

Stop for lunch at a restaurant along the Thames and taking in the historic views during lunch. At 4 p.m., enjoy my favorite English tradition, the high tea. There is a wide variety of teas served on fine English bone china and a three-tier tray with an assortment of delectable tea sandwiches that include smoked salmon and a dollop of clotted cream.

Splurge for your first high tea and go to the classic Dorchester Hotel, frequented by world leaders, celebs and the upper crust. (It’s worth every shilling.) Then catch a show at the West End, which is quite affordable. Watch the impressive Changing of the Guards ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which takes place every day at 11:30 a.m. Make sure to arrive at 9:30 a.m. for a good spot.

I often like to stay in a boutique hotel close to the hustle and bustle of any city and London is no exception.

No trip to London is complete without a “pub crawl,” so hit some of the colorful, historic ones. My favorites: Ye Olde Mitre, Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese and Lamb & Flag in Covent Gardens. By that time, you might even pick up a slight British accent. It won’t last very long, but it’s sure to impress your kids.

But before you go, you might want to practice your “English” by watching episodes of “Downton Abbey” and Colin Firth’s “The King’s Speech.” And despite everyone speaking English, sometimes you won’t understand what they’re saying and wish they had subtitles.

For the best fares, check out Google Flights before you go.

Cheerio, here’s to a lovely journey to Her Majesty’s island.

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Richard Levy is a former advertising “Mad Man” creative director and now prolific travel writer. He’s also an inventor of innovative new products and is writing and illustrating a new children’s book. You can contact him at RichardLevyTravelWriter@gmail.com.