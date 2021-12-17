Trailblazer Honored for Opening Doors to Future Disabled Individuals

Lindsay Waxman has witnessed the frustration of working for organizations that lacked the focus and patience to properly train employees who are disabled.

But the White Plains resident’s work experience markedly improved last December when she was hired by Spectrum Designs Foundation as an administrative and production assistant, the organization’s first employee in an administrative role with what is perceived as a disability that should disqualify a person from such a role.

Last week, Waxman was honored by Spectrum Designs and the New York State Industries for the Disabled (NYSID), advocates for individuals with disabilities and local officials for being named an NYSID William B. Joslin Outstanding Performance Award winner. She outlasted 44 other nominees across the state for the award.

Waxman said the supportive culture at Spectrum Designs with coaches encouraging the employees and taking the time to teach has made the difference in her life.

“If it were not for the mission of the company, I would not be so successful in what I do,” said Waxman, who has ADHD and anxiety. “The biggest part of this job that I really like is they let me grow, learn and not just get the job done.”

Spectrum Designs, a Port Washington-based nonprofit organization that launched about 11 years ago, trains and provides jobs for the adult special needs population where the unemployment rate is excessively high and many lack the skills to live independently.

The organization opened its second location, in an 8,000-square-foot space converted warehouse on Tompkins Avenue in Pleasantville last December. Among the services it provides are the production of custom apparel, promotional items and baked goods as well as laundry services.

Maureen O’Brien, president and CEO of NYSID, said Spectrum Designs doesn’t provide menial tasks for their approximately 35 special needs employees. NYSID does about $1.5 million a year in business through Spectrum for state and local agencies and public authorities.

The application from Spectrum Designs that nominated Waxman stated that “she cares deeply about her performance in managing the daily vendor payments and accounts.” She’s also trained in production, so when necessary, Waxman helps out on the shop floor,” O’Brien pointed out.

“It’s thrilling to be here and I’m really happy that we’re in a place where we’re talking openly now about what individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce,” she said.

What makes Waxman’s achievement special is that she has been able to reach her level within a year that has coincided with a pandemic, said Patrick Bardsley, one of the Spectrum Design co-founders.

“She showed us that we can hire people with different abilities not just in production but in administration,” Bardsley said. “So she kind of trailblazed that, which is really, really cool. We’re looking into more and more positions like that. So we’ll open our doors as wide as possible in the next year as we go on.”

County legislators Margaret Cunzio (C-Mount Pleasant) and Maryjane Shimsky (D-Dobbs Ferry) and Pleasantville Mayor Peter Scherer and village Trustee Paul Alvarez presented Waxman with proclamations recognizing her accomplishment.

Waxman, who lives in an independent housing program, said Spectrum Designs not only focuses on getting the job done, which is critical, but to work with each employee to make certain they know what is expected of them. When mistakes are made, the coaches take the time to make sure the employee understands their error in order to avoid making the same mistake again, she said.

There is also a logical progression of training and internship that prepares a trainee for a paid job.

“They take the time to get you where you want to be,” Waxman said.