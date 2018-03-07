Tragedy Strikes PV As Young Boy Killed in Storm

Indescribable tragedy hit Putnam Valley last Friday when a local boy died from a downed tree that crashed into his house.

During a late winter storm that brought winds upward of 50-60 miles per hour, a large tree collapsed and killed 11-year- old Carmelo Singleton inside his home, according to the Putnam County Sheriff ’s Office. Sheriff ’s deputy Charlie Johnson responded to 33 Dunderberg Road where the incident took place after he received a report of someone trapped under a fallen tree, the sheriff ’s office stated.

When Johnson arrived, he saw a large tree had fallen onto the home, trapping Singleton underneath. Deputy Johnson attempted to rescue Singleton but was unable to reach him, according to the sheriff ’s office.