Traffic Alert: TZ Bridge Demolition Rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 15

Westchester County residents should be advised that the controlled demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Demolition and salvage experts will be deconstructing what remains of east anchor span of the old Tappan Zee Bridge. Severe traffic delays are expected in both directions on I-87, I-287 and surrounding roadways, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area completely or take alternate routes.

According to Tappan Zee Constructors (TZC), the Hudson River’s main navigation channel will be closed for three hours beginning at 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., the New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) will close in both directions for approximately 45 minutes between Exit 9 (Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, Route 9) in Westchester County and Exit 11 (Nyack, South Nyack, US Route 9W) in Rockland County. TZC is also coordinating with the Metro-North Railroad regarding trains on the Hudson Line, which may be minimally affected. All traffic stops will be lifted once TZC determines the surrounding area is safe to reopen to traffic.

TZC will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies on the controlled demolition, and subsequent efforts to remove debris from the Hudson River. All construction activities and schedules are subject to change.