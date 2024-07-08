Track & Field Set to Take Center Stage; Renegades Set Record

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

I’ll be the first to admit track and field gets shortchanged when it comes to Examiner Media coverage. Our shortcomings on this front are recognized, and short of making excuses, we’ll simply say track and field, unfortunately, doesn’t quite move the needle the way other team sports do. The travel to winter indoor settings like the Armory in New York City is loathsome and regurgitating results can be a tedious endeavor. But we are apologetic and will attempt to do more, especially next spring.

That said, with the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on the horizon and 32 sports on the program, track and field will take center stage later this month through early August.

We had a ton of local goodness on the track and field scene this past spring where Horace Greeley was really popping off behind the likes of then-freshman Ryan Sykes, who specializes in the 1,600 and 3,200. This kid is a star in the making, turning heads in both individual and relay events. Much like former Carmel legend Eric Holt, whose dream of competing in the Paris Olympics was shattered last week in Eugene, Ore. where the 29-year-old was DQ’d for a lane violation, and Mount Vernon sensation Rai Benjamin, who will compete in Paris in the 400-meter hurdles.

Sykes headlines a strong incoming sophomore class, which will need to kick it up a notch with the Quakers losing stalwart seniors Niko Wright and Seamus Finn, two of the top sprinters in Greeley history. The Quakers will also return incoming senior long jumper Ben Ho, who will also likely anchor the 4×100 relay. But the relay team to watch could be Greeley’s 4×400 unit that loses Max Pitocchi and Obinna N’Joku, but returns two potential legs in incoming senior Ryan Temistokle and junior-to-be Isaac Evans.

Another freshman that made a major impact was Hen Hud’s Perry Quaye, an outstanding high jumper, who ran with a pack of seniors and came in only behind White Plains senior Logan McCormick. McCormick was one of several upper classmen who went out strong, including Briarcliff’s Miles Chamberlain (800/1,600), Hen Hud’s Alex Wong (110 hurdlers) and Mahopac’s James Biolchini (400 hurdles), tops among Section 1’s public schools.

Somers incoming junior Ethan Steuber (12’6” PR) was among the top pole vaulters within Section 1 schools. He’s bound for big things in the days ahead provided he can hold off a swarm of Greeley vaulters in junior-to-be David Schifrin (also 12’3” PR) and incoming seniors Rylan Toner (12’ PR) and Michael Weyne (12’3” PR).

I remember I was about 10 years into covering high school sports and fondly recall my exchanges with Hendrick Hudson pole vaulter Joe DiCola, the best Section 1 pole vaulter I’ve ever seen live. I recall setting a goal for him – in print – to clear 15 feet, and was so thrilled to see him do so in person back in the winter of 1999 before he cleared 15’3” in May 1999 at the state quals…15 freaking feet and three inches! Is it in you? There’s probably nobody in Section 1 right now that can challenge Section 9’s Warwick Valley junior-to-be Luke Beattie (16’), the 2024 NYS champion, but I’ll settle for the next Section 1 15-footer. By the way, DiCola would have placed third in the state this year, some 25 years later. I’m sure he’ll have eyes on Paris…

HOLY RENEGADES – In front of a record-breaking crowd of 6,176 at Heritage Financial Park on July 4, the Hudson Valley Renegades took an easy 6-0 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones Thursday. That attendance shattered the previous record of 5,619, which was set earlier this year on May 15 for Education Day. Safe to say, the Renegades are a major boon right now as local fans – including those crossing the Connecticut border – are on the rise, and Dutchess County (Wappingers Falls) has become a booming destination.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know the Yankees moved their high Class A affiliate, which became the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2021. It was a decision driven by several factors, including the expanded schedule (from the former NY-Penn League to High A), a boost in prestige and a commitment to player development, which has them playing at a 41-38 clip. The move has bolstered local interest, potentially doubling the franchise’s revenue as Yankee-mania is prevalent among the younger generation that has flocked to Dutchess County in pinstriped pride.

These New York Yankees and Mets are taking us on a pair of wild roller coaster rides this summer and, hopefully, well into the fall, but my oh my, does it have to be this turbulent? The ups and downs (aka inconsistency) have been brutal of late. But it was former Renegade and current Yankee 1B Ben Rice who took us to the top and then down the deep end in Saturday’s historic performance in a 14-4 win over the rival Red Sox, including three homers, seven RBI and one of the most humble curtain calls in baseball history #LouGehrigWouldBeProud. But that was all the Yankees could muster over the holiday weekend, scoring just three runs in the other two losses at home to Boston. The next six games against division rivals Tampa Bay and Baltimore are critical as we hit the MLB All-Star break…

The Knicks recently signed second round draftee and rookie guard Tyler Kolek to a four-year, $9.06 million contract, which could be a steal given the Marquette grad’s style of play and sheer potential. Obviously, the Knicks saw what all Big East fans saw the last two years when they signed Kolek to an NBA record for the most guaranteed money for a second-round selection – $6.6 million. That’s big loot for all-star Jaylen’s Brunson’s backup.