Town of Cortlandt Closes Playgrounds and Recreational Facilities

Town of Cortlandt officials decided Thursday to close all playgrounds, basketball courts and recreational facilities in response to the spread of the coronavirus. Hiking trails remain open.

“The poor kids. I feel so bad for them,” Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi said during a town board work session conducted on a conference call.

Puglisi reported 37 residents had tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 31 the day before.

“These are trying times. We have many challenges,” Puglisi said. “We are in this together. Once we are done with this we will heal together.”

The Town Board talked about possibly providing some relief to residents experiencing financial hardship in terms of delaying penalties for late payments on property taxes.

“I want to help people,” Puglisi said. “We have money in the bank with fund balance. We are fortunate.”