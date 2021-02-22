Total COVID Cases Surpass 104,000 in Westchester; Active Cases, Hospitalizations Drop

Cases of COVID-19 increased by 410 in Westchester County on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 104,400 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 6,492 active cases, state data shows, a sudden drop after cases climbed above 7,000 late last week.

The daily positivity rate is 4.20 percent, with 9,754 tests administered Friday, according to the state tracker. Overall, more than 2 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

Three more deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 2,054. There have been 33 virus deaths this week, with 378 since Jan. 1.

As of Friday, there are 403 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a significant decline compared to the start of the month when hospitalizations neared 600.

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 8,116, with 31 additional positive cases recorded on Sunday. The daily positivity rate is 4.29 percent, with 723 tests administered on Friday.

Active cases have reached 524, state data shows.

There have been a total of 86 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. Two virus deaths were reported this week, with 18 fatalities in 2021.

Statewide there were 6,610 new positive cases on Sunday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 2.99 percent. This is the first time the daily positivity rate has dropped below 3 percent since Nov. 23.

There were 75 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 37,851.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 5,764, a decrease of 213 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,578,785 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

New York’s health care distribution sites have received 2,406,535 first doses and administered 92 percent of those or 2,206,988. Eighty-nine percent of first and second doses have been dispensed.

The Westchester County government has directly administered 53,242 vaccines to eligible residents since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department and Westchester Community College sites have inoculated about 9,707 individuals, as of Thursday.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.